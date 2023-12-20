Meta Quest 2 drops to $249 in this last-minute Christmas sale

Apple recently announced its exciting new Vision Pro headset, and most people agree that it looks amazing. Unfortunately, most people also agree that the $3,499 price tag is far too high to even consider. Then there’s the new Meta Quest 3, which isn’t nearly as intense, and it’s also still pretty pricey at $499. If you want a VR headset that’s actually affordable, you should definitely check out the Meta Quest 2 instead — especially while Amazon is offering some last-minute Christmas deals.

As you may or may not know, Meta recently cut the price of the Quest 2 so that the 128GB model is just $299 and the 256GB version is $349. Those are both excellent prices, but there’s a sale on Amazon that saves you even more money. You can currently pick up the 128GB Meta Quest 2 for an all-time low of $249. Or, you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $299 instead of $349. Those are the best prices I’ve seen this year for the most popular VR headset you can buy.

See Pricing See Pricing

Meta’s Quest 2 is nowhere near as advanced as Apple’s Vision Pro headset. That should go without saying, of course. Comparing a $3,499 mixed reality headset to a $299 VR headset is like comparing a Rolls Royce to a Honda Civic. Yes, they both have four wheels and two pedals, but the similarities end there.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple showed off so many cool Vision Pro features during WWDC 2023, and I can’t wait to try one out for myself. The mixed reality features look fantastic, and the theater mode with different environments could be so cool. The idea of watching a movie on a 100-inch screen in the middle of a realistic-looking forest is awesome.

At the same time, however, I’m not sure how realistic Apple’s demo was for me, personally. Do I really want to sit through a 2+ hour movie with that thing strapped to my face? And working on three virtual screens looks cool, but the idea of spending a 10+ hour workday with a headset on seems outlandish.

I think the Meta Quest 2 is more my speed, and you can currently get one on sale for as little as $249.

See Pricing See Pricing

I have a ton of fun when I use the Meta Quest 2. It might not show people a digital rendering of my eyes when they walk by, but it does have a ton of fun games and other experiences. There’s also the little difference that it only costs $299 instead of $3,499.

No, the Meta Quest 2 isn’t a futuristic MR headset like the Vision Pro. It doesn’t have any of the same advanced tech, and it doesn’t have most of the nifty features that Apple showed off during its WWDC 2023 keynote.

But Meta’s Quest 2 is great for light VR gaming and other fun VR experiences. At $249 in brand-new condition, it’s a fantastic value. Or, if you’re willing to spend another $50, you can pick up the 256GB model for $299, down from $349. Those are both the lowest prices of 2023.

Of note, there’s still an opportunity to save if you miss this sale. Amazon has “Renewed Premium” Meta Quest 2 headsets available with decent discounts, so you can still save as much as $50 off the retail prices. These Quest 2 models are guaranteed to look and perform like new, or you have 90 days to get your money back.

You can see the current Renewed Premium deals down below.