Keep your allergies at bay with this Prime Day deal on air purifiers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coming out of winter and early spring, you’re shaking off the dust and reemerging to enjoy summer. Especially after the last year, everyone is trying to go outside as much as possible. However, there tend to be plenty of germs and allergens floating around when you do. For those who have bad allergies, you know what its like to be unable to breathe through your nose well and have itchy eyes constantly. So when you do get to go back home, you’ll want the air to be clear there. Picking up one of our favorite Prime Day deals will help you get that clean air you desire.

Thanks to Amazon’s two-day event, you’ll be able to snag great deals on a ton of different products for your home. There are new TV deals and there are new kitchen gadget deals. There are so many deals on products by Amazon that you will be dizzied looking at them. But one of the best options we found will keep the inside of your home feeling as fresh as it can be.

We’re talking about air purifiers. The Medify Air air purifier is one of the top options on the market and there are ones for wherever you live. Some of them are big enough for your whole house while others can handle larger rooms and smaller rooms. Whatever you need to keep purified, Medify Air can help you.

Now, obviously we’re talking about deals here, so you better believe Medify Air has some good ones. You can get up to 30% off air purifiers on Prime Day! That’s no small feat, especially since many of them can be pretty pricey. They are known for their H13 HEPA air filter, which is a higher grade of HEPA air filter.

Medify MA-112 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter | 2,500 sq ft Coverage | for Smoke, Smoker… List Price: $595.00 Price: $416.50 You Save: $178.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depending on the size you need, there’s a deal for you. The Medify MA-112 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter can cover up to 2,500 sq. ft. If you want something for a smaller space, the Medify MA-50 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA filter is meant for 550 sq. ft. These are down to just $416.50 and $279.30 while they are normally $595 and $399 respectively. That’s a ton of savings!

Check out the options below and remember that these won’t be on sale forever. So if you’re in need of one or a few for your home, now is the time to strike. Enjoy the outdoors but don’t bring the allergens inside with you when you have one of these air purifiers.

Medify MA-50 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA filter - a Higher Grade of HEPA for 550 Sq. Ft.| 2021 N… List Price: $399.00 Price: $279.30 You Save: $119.70 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Medify MA-35 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA filter - a higher grade of HEPA | Wall Mounted | 99.9%… List Price: $349.00 Price: $244.99 You Save: $104.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Medify MA-40 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter | 840 sq ft Coverage | for Smoke, Smokers,… List Price: $270.00 Price: $189.00 You Save: $81.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter | 500 sq ft Coverage | for Smoke, Smokers,… List Price: $160.00 Price: $112.00 You Save: $48.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Medify MA-15 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter | 330 sq ft Coverage | for Smoke, Smokers,… List Price: $123.79 Price: $83.30 You Save: $40.49 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

