MAXPRO is the best home gym equipment for small spaces, and it’s $150 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you on a mission to build the perfect home gym? Well, now is definitely the time to do it. There’s so much fantastic home gym equipment that delivers phenomenal workouts in the comfort of your own home, even in small spaces. The problem, however, is often twofold.

First, home gym equipment can easily cost thousands of dollars. And second, available space is often at a premium. Even if you can afford a huge home gym machine, do you really want to take up that much space? Thankfully, there have been great strides made in this area. If you want the best home gym equipment for small spaces, look no further than the MAXPRO portable smart home gym machine. It’s fantastic, and it’s back in stock right now at Amazon.

MAXPRO: Portable Smart Cable Home Gym Machine | All-in-One w/Bluetooth List Price:$1,029.00 Price:$879.00 You Save:$150.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best home gym equipment for small spaces

I’ve tested so many different home gym machines over the years. Some are better than others, but they all generally have one thing in common. They’re huge, and they take up so much space in my basement. That’s especially true of the Bowflex machine I use, which has a massive footprint. Add in an exercise bike, a rower, and an elliptical, and there isn’t much room for anything else down there.

I’m rethinking things a bit right now though, especially when it comes to the Bowflex. That’s because the MAXPRO portable smart home gym machine takes up so much less space, despite being just as versatile.

The MAXPRO is a compact cable machine. It’s so small that it fits in a backpack, so it’s by far the most compact cable machine I’ve ever tested. You can lay it open to set it flat on the floor. Or, it folds in half and attaches to a door frame or even a fence.

There are so many different workouts you can do with the MAXPRO. It’s also great for people of all shapes and sizes. Resistance ranges from 5lbs all the way up to 300lbs. And changing the resistance of the cables is as simple as twisting a dial on either end of the unit.

See the MAXPRO in action

After spending about a week testing the MAXPRO portable smart home gym machine, I was already a fan. And I’m not the only one. Just take a look at the reviews out there and you can see that people are really into it. As a matter of fact, even Shaq loves the MAXPRO! That’s right, the big man is such a fan that he decided to invest in the company.

The Bluetooth-connected MAXPRO sells for $1,029 on Amazon in either Sport Orange or Raw Metal colorways. Right now, however, you can get one for as little as $879!

When you consider how many different exercise machines it replaces, that is an absolute steal. What’s more, the MAXPRO is completely portable. You can work out in your living room, in your basement, in your bedroom, or even in your backyard. As a matter of fact, it’s compact enough to fit in a travel bag so you can take it anywhere you want.

I’m a big fan of the MAXPRO, and you will be too. It’s on sale with a discount if you hurry, so now is the perfect time to check one out.

MAXPRO: Portable Smart Cable Home Gym Machine | All-in-One w/Bluetooth List Price:$1,029.00 Price:$879.00 You Save:$150.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MAXPRO fast facts

This is by far the best home gym equipment for small spaces. You can use the MAXPRO portable smart home gym machine just about anywhere! Here are some key details to keep in mind if you’re considering one:

Box includes a MAXPRO 3-piece Quick Connect Long Bar, 2 workout handles, 2 wrist straps, 2 door mount brackets, and a USB charger

MAXPRO SmartConnect is the new Bluetooth-connected model that adds smart features to your workouts

Onboard sensors and the MAXPRO app combine to track your workouts

App also monitors your progress and provides valuable analytics

It’s a virtual coach that helps you reach your fitness goals

The virtual coach feature offers coach-led workouts from HIIT, Suspension, or Strength

You can also create your own workout routines and save them in the app

Burn, build, and tone — whatever your goal, MAXPRO can get you there

Offers resistance from 5lbs to 300lbs

Just turn the dials on each end to adjust resistance levels

Lightweight, portable home gym machine covers Strength, Cardio, Suspension, Plyometrics & Function Training

It weighs less than 9lbs and folds up to fit in a backpack

MAXPRO: Portable Smart Cable Home Gym Machine | All-in-One w/Bluetooth List Price:$1,029.00 Price:$879.00 You Save:$150.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!