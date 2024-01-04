Click to Skip Ad
LG’s stunning A2 OLED TV has a huge $700 discount at Best Buy

By
Published Jan 4th, 2024 12:50PM EST
LG A2 OLED 4K Smart TV
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

LG OLED TVs are some of the most beloved televisions in the world right now. They offer stunningly vivid colors and the deepest blacks you can imagine. The only problem is that they’re often much more expensive than comparable smart TVs. That is, unless there’s a big sale like the LG A2 OLED TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy.

Thanks to a massive 50% discount, you can pick up an LG A2 OLED TV right now for just $599.99 if you want the 48-inch model. That’s half off, and it’s the best price we’ve seen so far in 2023.

LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $599.99 (reg. $1,300) $599.99 at Best Buy

There are several great TV deals available right now, especially if you want an entry-level model. As we noted in our daily roundup of top deals, prices start at just $99.99 for the Insignia F20 Fire TV.

Needless to say, that’s a very low price for a great television. But it’s also a small TV that’s only good for a kitchen or perhaps a guest room. If you want something bigger and higher-end, you definitely need to check out the sale happening right now at Best Buy.

I have an LG A2 OLED TV myself, and I can assure you that it’s absolutely stunning. The picture quality is just as good as the LG C1, which I also have. This particular model features a newer display panel than the C1 though, and it touts some very impressive specs.

Some LG A2 highlights include self-lit pixels, 100% color fidelity, and 100% color volume. LG’s α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K does a remarkable job of helping produce incredible picture quality. Plus, AI Picture Pro technology helps upscale content to 4K without degrading the quality.

There are several different picture modes that are highly customizable. Also, gamers will love how fantastic the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X look on this TV, which automatically switches to gaming mode when it detects that you’ve turned on your console.

At $1,300, the LG A2 OLED TV is easily among the best 48-inch TVs you can buy. With a price of $599.99 on sale at Best Buy, it’s unbeatable.

Also of note, the 55-inch LG B3 model is $100 off at Amazon, in case you’re looking for something bigger.

This article talks about:

