Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Vision Pro Review Google Gemini iMessage RCS Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Leap day deals: Star Wars apparel, $45 Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Ninja air fryer, TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh, more

By
Published Feb 29th, 2024 9:27AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We’ve got so many great sales for you to check out on Thursday, like a huge blowout on Star Wars apparel with 11 pages of deals. I’m not gonna lie, I’m not even a huge fan, but I still need this Grogu tee in my life immediately. Other top deals include Ring Video Doorbell refurbs starting at $45, TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh wireless systems starting at $69.99, and 25% off the best-selling Ninja air fryer out there right now.

Read on to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, February 29. Happy leap day!

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $430+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals