Labor Day deals: Deep Apple discounts, $35 in Amazon credit, $279 Nintendo Switch OLED, more

Happy Labor Day 2024, everyone! There are so many huge sales happening today, and we’ve looked through them all. For our money, the Amazon Labor Day sale and Best Buy Labor Day sale are the two best ones out there, and we’ll showcase all of our favorite deals in this big roundup.

Keep reading to see all the hottest Labor Day deals from Monday, September 2.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon