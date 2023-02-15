Click to Skip Ad
KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are on sale for $4.25 each

Maren Estrada
Published Feb 15th, 2023
KMC Smart Plugs Deal
KMC smart plugs are among the most popular Wi-Fi smart plugs on Amazon right now, and there’s a deal that slashes them to the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time. Pick up a 4-pack today, and you’ll only pay $4.25 per plug.

KMC smart plug 4-packs typically sell for $30, which is more than fair. That makes them $7.50 each, which is a fraction of the price of most smart plugs from top brands. Today, however, you can pick up a 4-pack of plugs for just $16.99.

There are some terrific deals on smart home devices in today’s daily deals roundup. For example, you can pick up a 3-pack of Blink Mini home security cameras you’ll pay just $18.41 per camera. That’s an all-time low price, so you should definitely consider taking advantage.

You’ll find a few other impressive deals in there, but there’s one particular sale that our readers have really taken advantage of.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll see that KMC smart plugs have more than 5,000 5-star reviews. They also have another 1,300 4-star reviews. That’s very impressive for a simple smart plug, and it’s one reason they’re so popular right now.

The other reason is the price.

Smart plugs are great because they’re so versatile. You can control fans, lamps, coffee makers, and so much more with them. In turn, that allows you to use your smartphone or tablet to control these otherwise “dumb” devices. Or, better yet, you can use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, as long as your smart plug supports that feature.

Some smart plugs command a hefty price. Take the Amazon Smart Plug, which costs a whopping $25 just for one. Meanwhile, you can buy a 4-pack of KMC smart plugs right now for less than a single plug from Amazon.

The current 43% discount in this KMC smart plug deal is the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. That means now is a great time to stock up on them, while they’re down to just $4.25 each.

More smart home gadgets on sale

In addition to KMC smart plugs, there are many other popular smart home devices with discounts today. Examples include the GUPUP LED light strip for $16, a best-selling LEVOIT Humidifier for $69, $60 off the Ring Video Doorbell 3, and more.

Here are some of our favorite smart home deals right now:

