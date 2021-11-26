Keep your floors clean and save big with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum & Mop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Looking around and seeing dust bunnies roll by is not anybody’s idea of a clean house. Taking off your socks at the end of the day and seeing pet hair covering the bottom is enough to make anyone shake their head. Constantly having to vacuum and mop your floor is just as much of a pain though. Trying to stay ahead of the mess is so hard to do. If you have kids and pets, you know how hectic life is. That’s why a robot vacuum and mop will make your life simpler. There isn’t a better one than the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum & Mop.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum & Mop provides you with some of the best features you can find on the market. For an autonomous vacuum, you can find ones that have a variety of features. Some of them can map out a route through your home. Even more of them can detect when they are near edges and turn around. But what if you had one that can precisely detect obstacles on the floor and avoid them so you don’t have to worry about your robot getting stuck or tangled? And it had all of those features mentioned above and could empty itself so you don’t have to do maintenance cleaning for months? And it was on sale during the holidays? Then you’d be talking about the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum & Mop.

ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, with Self Empty Station, 2600Pa Suction, L… List Price:$799.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$100.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ can do more

We have listed it as our pick for the best robot vacuum and mop cleaner. You can see why just by looking at it. It doesn’t take up much room when you are storing it. It is designed to keep even the busiest households sparkling. This is ideal for families who want a clean house but don’t have a ton of time to consistently vacuum and mop.

The superior suction power of 2600Pa draws out hard-to-get dirt and dust and, therefore, cleans more effectively. Any that is embedded will be cleaned up without any effort from you. Not only will it keep your rugs and carpets clean, but it will also detect and avoid them when the mopping pad is on so you don’t get them wet. It is intuitive enough to know not to mop on a carpet and to automatically boost power when vacuuming. But it will mop and vacuum simultaneously when it is on the proper floor.

What are other features?

It has TrueMapping, an advanced laser-based navigation with dToF sensors that allows it to map your home with 2x the precision and 4x coverage compared to older generations of laser-based navigation. That means that it will find the most efficient route around your floors to finish up faster and provides a systematic coverage so you have fewer missed spots.

It also has TrueDetect 3D obstacle avoidance technology so it can avoid objects that are on the floor, so you don’t have to pick up all of your kids’ and pet’s toys that are on the ground. This also helps you with managing your time because you won’t have to keep an eye on it to see if it gets stuck.

The noise levels are low compared to other autonomous vacuums and it optimizes energy. Also, this empties itself when it is full! So you don’t have to worry about keeping track of it not picking up dirt because it is clogged. The auto-empty bin can contain months’ worth of debris and dust so you don’t have to do maintenance cleaning for months.

Black Friday deals

As we mentioned, this has a great deal for Black Friday. Normally, the EVOCACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ costs $799.99 and it’s totally worth it. You’ll see it on sale at Amazon occasionally for $100 if you happen to catch a sale. But right now, the deal is even better. You can get this amazing two-in-one cleaning machine for only $489.99. That’s right! It’s $310 off!

Choose your floor cleaning device wisely

If you’re looking for a device that will help clean your floors, a mop will do. If you’re looking for something that will scoop up dirt, a dustpan might do the trick. But if you don’t have the time to do the vacuuming and mopping yourself and you would rather spend your time doing what you love, ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is a great choice. Remember to check it out now and save big! These prices won’t last, so you better hurry!

