Our readers are a particularly savvy bunch, so they always stock up on certain things when they go on sale with deep discounts. Right now, for example, Amazon’s best-selling $60 mattress topper is on sale with a huge 33% discount that slashes it to just $39.95, which is an incredible value for something that can instantly transform any ratty old mattress into a dream. The hot new Nanch 22-in-1 screwdriver set for just $21.99 is another good example of a deal our readers pounce on, as are AirPods Pro for just $197 instead of Apple’s $249 retail price. That’s the lowest price of 2021 so far at Amazon!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, and now one of the hottest products we cover is back in stock at Amazon with the deepest discount ever.

The super-popular TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs among BGR Deals readers by a huge margin, and it’s not terribly difficult to figure out why. These smart plugs include all the features you’d expect as well as build quality and an app that are both a cut above most rival offerings. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal back in November slashed the price with a big discount.

They sold out fast back then and they’ve continued to sell out pretty regularly ever since. Now, they’re finally back in stock again for even less than they cost last year on Black Friday!

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs will likely sell out yet again now that the cat is out of the bag. The good news is that if you miss out on the opportunity to get them for just $6.25 each in 4-packs, you’ll find another sale on 2-packs that cuts the per-plug price from $15 to $8.50 each. That’s still a terrific deal, so you won’t miss out even if the first listing sells out again.

Here are the key details from TP-Link’s Amazon listing:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights, etc.

Easy setup and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug them in, open the case app, follow the simple instructions, and enjoy

Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in Silicon Valley, Kasa is trusted by over 5 Million users and being the reader’s choice for PCMag 2020. UL certified for safe use. 2-year warranty

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 ($6.25 / Piece) You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Wi-Fi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home &IFTTT, No Hub Req… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

