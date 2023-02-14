JBL Bluetooth earbuds start at $50 in Amazon’s sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

JBL is a headphones brand that doesn’t get as much attention as it should. Some users think of JBL as the best-kept secret when it comes to wireless earphones, but we’re going to let the cat out of the bag. Amazon is running a big sale right now on JBL Bluetooth earbuds with discounts of up to 50% off.

The star of the show is the JBL Tune 230NC Bluetooth earbuds model, which is half off at just $49.95. You can also get JBL Tune 130NC earbuds for the same price. Or, if you want an upgrade, there are two other models on sale, including JBL Tune 225 and JBL Tune 125 earbuds with more than 20,000 5-star reviews.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for $199.99, which matches the lowest price of all time. There are also other AirPods deals available right now. But none of them come close to being as affordable as JBL Bluetooth earbuds — especially while they’re on sale with deep discounts.

Beginning with the most affordable models, the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds are on sale right now for $49.95, down from $100. You’ll also find JBL Tune 130NC on sale for the same price thanks to a 50% discount.

These are among the most affordable noise cancelling earbuds you can get that still have good sound quality despite the low price tags.

They’re essentially the same earbuds, but they have different designs. The 230NC model features a stem similar to Apple’s AirPods design, while JBL’s 120NC model does not. Both versions feature up to 40 hours of battery life, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and multiple microphones for clear sound and great noise cancellation.

If you’re fine just having sound isolation instead of noise cancelling earbuds, there are two more models on sale right now. And once again, they’re very similar apart from the form factors.

JBL Tune 125 Bluetooth earbuds feature a compact design and great battery life of up to 32 hours. They also have great sound quality, as evidenced by more than 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. They retail for $100, but they’re currently $59.95 thanks to a 40% discount.

Also on sale are the JBL Tune 225 Bluetooth earbuds. They have stems similar to AirPods, and they also have built-in support for voice assistants. Additionally, they offer the most variety thanks to seven different colorways.

Tune 225 earbuds also retail for $100, but they’re 20% off right now at Amazon.