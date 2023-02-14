Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
MacBook Pro 2023 Review AirPods Deals Sonos Arc Review No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New shows to stream
Home Deals Mobile

JBL Bluetooth earbuds start at $50 in Amazon’s sale

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 14th, 2023 12:57PM EST
JBL Bluetooth Earbuds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

JBL is a headphones brand that doesn’t get as much attention as it should. Some users think of JBL as the best-kept secret when it comes to wireless earphones, but we’re going to let the cat out of the bag. Amazon is running a big sale right now on JBL Bluetooth earbuds with discounts of up to 50% off.

The star of the show is the JBL Tune 230NC Bluetooth earbuds model, which is half off at just $49.95. You can also get JBL Tune 130NC earbuds for the same price. Or, if you want an upgrade, there are two other models on sale, including JBL Tune 225 and JBL Tune 125 earbuds with more than 20,000 5-star reviews.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise…
JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise… $49.95 (50% off) See Pricing
JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise…
JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise… $49.95 (50% off) See Pricing
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphon…
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphon… $59.95 (40% off) See Pricing
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphon…
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphon… $79.95 (20% off) See Pricing

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for $199.99, which matches the lowest price of all time. There are also other AirPods deals available right now. But none of them come close to being as affordable as JBL Bluetooth earbuds — especially while they’re on sale with deep discounts.

Beginning with the most affordable models, the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds are on sale right now for $49.95, down from $100. You’ll also find JBL Tune 130NC on sale for the same price thanks to a 50% discount.

These are among the most affordable noise cancelling earbuds you can get that still have good sound quality despite the low price tags.

They’re essentially the same earbuds, but they have different designs. The 230NC model features a stem similar to Apple’s AirPods design, while JBL’s 120NC model does not. Both versions feature up to 40 hours of battery life, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and multiple microphones for clear sound and great noise cancellation.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise…
JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise… $49.95 (50% off) See Pricing
JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise…
JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise… $49.95 (50% off) See Pricing

If you’re fine just having sound isolation instead of noise cancelling earbuds, there are two more models on sale right now. And once again, they’re very similar apart from the form factors.

JBL Tune 125 Bluetooth earbuds feature a compact design and great battery life of up to 32 hours. They also have great sound quality, as evidenced by more than 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. They retail for $100, but they’re currently $59.95 thanks to a 40% discount.

Also on sale are the JBL Tune 225 Bluetooth earbuds. They have stems similar to AirPods, and they also have built-in support for voice assistants. Additionally, they offer the most variety thanks to seven different colorways.

Tune 225 earbuds also retail for $100, but they’re 20% off right now at Amazon.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphon…
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphon… $59.95 (40% off) See Pricing
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphon…
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphon… $79.95 (20% off) See Pricing
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News