JBL Bluetooth earbuds are more popular than you think, and deals start at $30

JBL is a headphones brand that doesn’t get as much attention as it should. Some users think of JBL as the best-kept secret when it comes to wireless earphones, but we’re going to let the cat out of the bag. Amazon is running a big sale right now on JBL Bluetooth earbuds with discounts of up to 40% off.

The star of the show is the JBL Tune 230NC Bluetooth earbuds model, which is on sale for just $59.95. You can also get JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds for just $29.95. Or, if you want over-ear JBL headphones instead, there are two popular models on sale.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are currently on sale for just $189, which matches the lowest price ever for this updated model. There are also other AirPods deals available right now. But none of them come close to being as affordable as JBL Bluetooth earbuds — especially while they’re on sale with deep discounts.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Beginning with the most affordable models, the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds are on sale right now for $59.95, down from $100. And if you want to spend as little as possible, JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds are only $29.95 right now, matching an all-time low.

These are among the most affordable noise cancelling earbuds you can get that still have good sound quality despite the low price tags.

They’re essentially the same earbuds, but they have one main difference. The 230NC model features active noise cancelling tech, while JBL’s 200TWS model does not. Both versions feature long battery life, sweat and water resistance, and solid sound quality.

Finally, you’ll also find JBL 130NC earbuds on sale for $59.95 instead of $100. They’re very similar to the 230NC model, but they have two main differences. The first is a different form factor, as the 130NC model doesn’t have stems sticking out. And the second is the lack of the 230NC’s water-resistant charging case.

Many people prefer the pill shape of the 130NC model, but the 230NC had a better fit and felt more comfortable in my ear when I tested both earphones.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

If you’re looking for over-ear or on-ear noise cancelling headphones instead of earbuds, there are two more deals that you definitely should check out.

JBL Tune 660NC headphones feature JBL’s “Pure Bass” technology, which people have been raving about for years. You also get fantastic battery life of up to 55 hours with ANC disabled, or up to 44 hours with noise cancelling turned on.

These popular on-ear headphones retail for $100, but they’re down to $49.95 on sale. That’s a huge 50% discount, and it matches the best price we’ve ever seen.

You can also upgrade to JBL Tune 760NC over-ear ANC headphones for the same price of $49.95.