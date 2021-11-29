Jabra Cyber Monday deals 2021: Elite 85t, Elite 75t, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been following our Cyber Monday coverage this year? If so, you probably know which earbuds deals our readers have been swarming to buy. That’s right, we’re talking about AirPods Pro with MagSafe, which are somehow on sale for just $179! Apple’s AirPods 2 are on sale for less than $100, and they’ve been flying off of Amazon’s shelves all day. But there’s another amazing sale you should also check out. It covers a different true wireless earphones brand that stirs up almost as much buzz as AirPods. That’s right — we’re talking about Jabra Cyber Monday deals!

Each and every one of Jabra’s hottest headphones are all down to the lowest prices of 2021 right now. Jabra Cyber Monday deals in 2021 start at just $59.99 for Jabra Active 65t Earbuds that normally cost $100. On top of that, super-popular Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds that normally sell for $150 are down to only $79.99. That’s a new all-time low price!

Jabra Cyber Monday deals 2021

Out of everything on sale for Cyber Monday, headphones have really been popular this year among our readers.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 2. Every AirPods model is on sale with deep Cyber Monday discounts. That means you can pick up AirPods Pro or other AirPods today at the lowest price of the year.

Before you buy any of those popular earphones though, are other options that people love just as much for even less money.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds offer fantastic sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go. These wildly popular earphones retail for $150. That is already less than what you’d pay for any AirPods. Thanks to a massive discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $79.99! That’s about half what you’d pay for AirPods 2 if you bought them right now from Apple, so don’t miss out.

There are even more best-selling Jabra Cyber Monday deals in 2021. That includes a huge discount on Jabra Elite 85t noise cancelling earbuds. Hurry and you can get a pair for just $149.99 instead of $230!

You can see all the deals down below. They’re all scheduled to end on December 26, but we expect popular models to start selling out long before then.

All the Jabra headphones deals

Here’s a roundup of every single one of the Jabra Cyber Monday deals available in 2021.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – $79.99

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds – $99.99

Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones – $149.99

Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds – $179.99

Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones – $59.99

