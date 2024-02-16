Insignia Fire TV deals slash your next smart TV to as little as $65

Presidents’ Day sales are in full swing, and there are so many great deals available right now on smart TVs. You can find some of those deals in this LG OLED TV sale, but there are a few other offers that are particularly impressive. Specifically, Insignia smart TVs with built-in Fire TV software are on sale at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Deals start at just $64.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV. That’s a huge discount from the newly-reduced $100 retail price, and it’s just one of several impressive deals you’ll find today.

Amazon recently kicked off a sale on Fire TV Sticks with several great deals. There are still some pretty good Fire TV Stick deals available right now, but this sale isn’t right for everyone.

Those offers are terrific if you want to add Fire TV software to a television you already own. After all, many people prefer Fire TV’s UI even if they already own a smart TV with a proprietary platform.

If you’re in need of a new TV as opposed to just a streaming stick, however, why not get one that already has Fire TV software built right in?

Insignia is one of the top brands when it comes to smart TVs powered by Amazon’s Fire TV software. Among our readers, they’re even more popular than Amazon’s own Fire TV television sets.

One of the hottest deals right now is on the Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV, which is on sale for $64.99. That’s nearly half off the original retail price, which was $120 until Insignia recently lowered it to $100. Either way, this sale matches the lowest price ever for this best-selling model.

You can also upgrade to the Insignia F20 32-inch model for $99.99, down from $150. Either one is perfect for a kitchen or guest bedroom, and the F20 is the single best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site.

There are also several larger models on sale, including the 43-inch F30 series TV and the 42-inch F20 series model.

Or, if you want to step things up, there are two larger Fire TVs included in the sale.

First, we have the Amazon Omni 65-inch Fire TV, which retails for $760. During Amazon’s current sale, you can pick one up for only $639.99.

The even bigger version is the Amazon Omni 75-inch Fire TV, which retails for $1,050. That’s already a great price for such a huge TV, especially one with Fire TV software built right in. Rather than paying full price, however, Amazon has it on sale right now with a discount that drops it to $819.99.