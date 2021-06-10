I’m obsessed with this smart air fryer that Amazon shoppers keep raving about

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I seriously love how many awesome kitchen gadgets there are out there these days, and so many of them have become absolutely essential. Can you even imagine living your life without your precious Instant Pot? I’m not sure I could ever survive without my multi-use electric pressure cooker, and there are plenty of other gadgets I rely on like this ThermoPro dual-probe wireless meat thermometer on sale for just $34 that helps you cook steak perfectly every time, and the awesome Dash mini waffle maker that’s only $9.99 at Amazon. You could even consider insanely popular TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs to be kitchen gadgets since you can use them with appliances like your coffee maker. This is the new version of TP-Link’s Kasa plugs that everyone loves so much, and you can already snag them for about $6 each thanks to an Amazon discount.

In my endless quest for cool new kitchen gadgets, I was recently sent a new type of device to test. To be frank, I only had to try it out one time before I added it to my must-have list. It’s called the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer and it’s seriously great. It also happens to be discounted right now thanks to a limited-time Amazon coupon!

Today's Top Deal

Free Echo Dot with when you buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell in this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price: Was $100, Now $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you compare the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer to other 5.8-quart air fryers, you’ll immediately see that the $129 retail price is actually pretty reasonable among high-end models. In fact, most comparable models cost about the same amount even though they’re just basic air fryers with no smarts.

That price is indeed more than fair for an electric air fryer oven that cooks up deliciously crispy food without all the fatty oil you need for a deep fryer. You should also try reheating your food in your air fryer — it’s a revelation that will be a complete game-changer for you. I know it was for me.

This particular fryer on Amazon has something that you won’t find on any of the best-sellers out there: Smarts. The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer features Wi-Fi and app integration, letting you look up recipes and even control your air fryer right from your smartphone. Better yet, you can control the air fryer with nothing but your voice thanks to Amazon’s virtual personal assistant, Alexa. It also has all the other basic features you might want, such as built-in cooking presets and a nonstick cooking basket that’s dishwasher safe.

My old air fryer oven has officially been retired and this is definitely my new go-to model. Check out the reviews on Amazon and you’ll see that so many shoppers agree — smartphone integration on an air fryer is awesome! Clip the coupon on the Amazon page to get a rare discount on this awesome air fryer, but do it soon because this deal won’t last much longer.

Proscenic T21 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8 QT for Home, Multi-Functions Digital Touchscreen 1700W E… List Price: $129.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $20.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main takeaways:

Large 5.5-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying

Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app — start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring

Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes

The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes

Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly

The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Proscenic T21 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8 QT for Home, Multi-Functions Digital Touchscreen 1700W E… List Price: $129.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $20.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.