I’m obsessed with this kitchen must-have that makes meals better

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

I’ll be the first person to admit it. I’m not the world’s best chef. Do I wish I was someone who could host his own cooking show? Absolutely. But nobody would watch my show now as I don’t have much cooking prowess to boast about. However, I have started to use a new tool that has revolutionized my cooking.

By single tool, I really mean a combo set, as this new salt and pepper grinder set makes such a difference. It comes from Willow & Everett and it’s electric. Can I just say how easy it is to use an electric salt and pepper grinder? It takes the guesswork out of how much you want.

Perfectly seasoning your food can be tough and takes a certain amount of touch. But utilizing this set has been a gamechanger for me. Just a quick tilt will get you what you want. It really is amazing and it won’t set you back a bunch either.

Want to hear more about a top way to prep your food? How about something that will help you become a better cook? The Willow & Everett Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is it. Here’s more.

A salt and pepper grinder set that’s electric

The Willow & Everett Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is great for any table or kitchen. It offers you a way to personalize how you’re cooking a meal. If you don’t have the touch and feel for just seasoning how you see fit, this set of grinders is a huge addition to your repertoire.

You first have to insert six AAA batteries to have them work. Then you just have to fill the cup with your seasoning. You’ll want salt or peppercorns that are able to be ground. But you can also use other seasonings that you use frequently.

Customizing the grind is as simple as twisting the knob. You can choose between grit sizes that are coarse, medium, or fine. Depending on your dish, you can get the proper seasoning in an instance.

Willow & Everett Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set - 2 Battery-Operated, Automatic Salt and… Price: $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Using these is simple

After you’ve found the grind that you want, all you have to do is tilt. There is a blue LED light that turns on, illuminating what you’re putting salt or pepper on. The salt and pepper grinder set will continue to release your seasonings until you tilt it back up.

It really is that simple. It made me feel like a pro chef because, rather than pinching off a few granules, I just had to tilt and go.

The ergonomic design makes them comfortable to hold. Plus, they are sleek to look at. That means they can fit onto your tablet or countertop to be used whenever you want.

The best part about all of this is that this set isn’t going to cost you an arm and a leg. It’s only $34.99!

Willow & Everett Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set - 2 Battery-Operated, Automatic Salt and… Price: $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Willow & Everett salt and pepper grinder fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind if you’re considering these grinders.

You can choose one grinder or a set of two. We recommend the two.

The one-handed design makes sure that you won’t slow down

Made from stainless steel

The adjustable grinder is easy to change

It takes just seconds to use

Customer service is fast

Willow & Everett Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set - 2 Battery-Operated, Automatic Salt and… Price: $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!