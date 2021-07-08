If you have a Nintendo Switch, you need to score this Amazon deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nintendo just announced a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we’ve seen in recent months about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut earlier this week, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new Switch is called “Nintendo Switch (OLED Model),” which is a name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. It has a nifty new screen and an upgraded kickstand. But the rest of the specs are exactly the same as the current-gen model

Amazon has Nintendo Switch consoles in stock consoles in stock right now for $299. Truth be told, we would definitely go that route instead of waiting until October to buy the new model for $349. Additionally, if you plan to pick up a new Switch or if you have one already, there’s an outstanding deal right now at Amazon that you need to check out.

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch console, there are so many great accessories out there. You should probably pick up an extra wall charger, and more Joy-Con controllers will come in handy. Also, screen protectors and a good carrying case are both important. You can even get specialty items like $13 steering wheels for Mario Kart or tennis rackets.

Those are all nifty add-ons for the Switch, and there’s plenty more where that came from. None of those accessories are truly must-have additions, however. You can still have tons of fun with your Switch even without any of those things. But there are two particular things that are absolutely paramount.

First, you definitely need a Nintendo Switch Online account. Second, you positively need a high-quality microSD card to store all the games and game data you’ll accumulate. Do you want to kill two birds with one stone? Well, today is your lucky day.

Amazon has a fantastic deal right now on the SanDisk Switch Edition 128GB microSDXC and Nintendo Switch Online bundle. The former is a special version of SanDisk’s best-in-class memory card. It’s licensed and also optimized for the Nintendo Switch. Then, the latter is a 12-month subscription to Nintendo’s online service. With it, you get 70+ classic games, online multiplayer, and more.

SanDisk’s special Switch microSD retails for $35 and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online costs $20. As you might have surmised, the bundle costs $55. Head over to Amazon right now though, and you’ll find a nice discount. These deals sell out every time we cover them, however, so you’ll need to hurry!

Of note, if you already subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, there’s still a great deal to check out. The special SanDisk memory card is also on sale on its own with a deep 33% discount.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price: $54.98 Price: $46.98 You Save: $8.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card, Licensed for Nintendo-Switch - SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN List Price: $34.99 Price: $23.30 You Save: $11.69 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

SanDisk’s Nintendo-licensed memory card is optimized for the Nintendo Switch

Add up to 128GB of storage to your console

This microSD card supports data transfer speeds up to 100MB/s for fast game loads

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s online subscription service with plenty of perks

is Nintendo’s online subscription service with plenty of perks You get access to a curated library of 70+ fan-favorite Super NES and NES games

You can also compete or cooperate online, share your screen, and more

Cloud backup service for your game data

Enhance your experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app, which lets you voice chat with friends and access special features

