Huge $400 Amazon discount cuts this pool cleaning robot to an all-time low, today only

At this point, it’s hard to argue that the climate here in the United States and around the world isn’t… you know… changing. Your stance on climate change in general doesn’t even matter at this point. I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember ever seeing temperatures above 90° in mid-May when I was growing up in Northern New Jersey. I don’t want to start a debate, though. I’m just saying that summer weather arrived early across much of the country this year, and that means people are opening their pools earlier than ever!

Can’t wait to open up your pool for the season? But also cringing at the thought of having to start cleaning a pool regularly again? Well, you should know that you’re definitely not alone. Having a pool in your backyard is amazing, but having to worry about cleaning it constantly is not. This year, however, we’re going to introduce you to a pair of amazing little devices that are going to completely change your pool maintenance routine. We’re talking about the Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner and the Paxcess Cordless 5000 Robot Pool Cleaner, both of which are on sale right now — including a new all-time low price for the flagship 8600 model for one day only at Amazon!

Pool cleaning robots have been popular for quite a long time because they help eliminate some of the most annoying parts of pool maintenance. As great as they are, however, they often come with little issues of their own. Sometimes they get stuck, sometimes the hoses come off, sometimes they flip and can’t right themselves, and sometimes they just get clogged. If you love the concept but can’t stand all the annoying little problems that pop up, we have an awesome solution.

No, we’re not going to suggest that you go back to a manual pool vacuum to clean your pool and we’re definitely not going to tell you to break out your old scrubbing brush. Instead, you should definitely check out one of Paxcess’s awesome cordless pool cleaning robots!

The Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner is a particularly powerful product for any pool owner. We were recently sent a model to test and we have to say… cleaning your pool any other way will seem crazy after you give this awesome robotic pool cleaner a shot. It’s completely cordless and there’s no hose or anything else to worry about, and it has a large 8,600 mAh battery that runs for 90 minutes per charge. It’s a powerful robot pool cleaner that scrubs all the filth off of your pool floor.

Did we say “pool floor?” This awesome robot can also climb the walls of your pool, so every square inch is covered!

The Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner is fantastic, but it’s also a pricey proposition at $1,300. Of course, it’s worth every penny at that price since you’re going to love it so much. But just because it’s worth $1,300 doesn’t mean you should pay $1,300. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that this awesome robot is Amazon’s deal of the day. On Friday only, Amazon’s sale shaves a whopping $400 off the price so you can snag one for just $899.99.

If you love the idea of this awesome pool cleaning gadget but $900 is still way outside your budget, there’s another option you should definitely consider instead. The Paxcess Cordless 5000 Robot Pool Cleaner is nearly as impressive as the flagship 8600 model, but it’s priced at just $360. Clip the $30 coupon available right now on the product page, however, and you’ll slash that price down to just $339.99. That’s an absolute steal, but the deal might not be around much longer.

Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner

PAXCESS Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner - Wall-Climbing Fuction with Smart Route Plan, Automatic… List Price: $1,299.99 Price: $899.99 You Save: $400.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paxcess Cordless 5000 Robot Pool Cleaner

PAXCESS Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner, Robotic Pool Cleaner with 5000mAh Rechargeable Battery… List Price: $369.99 Price: $339.99 You Save: $30.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

