The HP Black Friday deals are almost too good to be true

Everyone knows that Black Friday is the best time of year to look for electronics. There are so many amazing deals that companies are highlighting but it can be a headache to try and keep track of them all. Figuring out what time certain deals start and seeing which place offers the best deal can be exhausting. If you’re in the market for a laptop, desktop, printer, or other computer accessories, the HP Black Friday sale is where you should look first.

The HP Black Friday deals are some of the best on the market. You will save a ton by hitting these deals when they start. You can save up to 70% on doorbuster deals. Luckily for you, most of these deals begin today, so you’ll have the opportunity to snag them right after you read this. Take a look at more of what HP is offering for customers this Black Friday.

Promo codes to enjoy for HP Black Friday

First off, you need to know about the promo codes that HP is offering to help customers save even more. This is to be added on top of the fantastic discounts that are already offered. Using the promo code STOCKING10 will get you 10% off orders over $999. For orders over $599 but under $999, you can use the promo code STOCKING5 to enjoy 5% off.

Save big on laptops during the HP Black Friday sale

Image source: HP

Some of HP’s best laptops are seeing serious discounts during this Black Friday event. For starters, the HP ENVY 17t-cr000 Laptop is on sale for a fraction of its normal selling price. It boasts an Intel® Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. You’ll love the ability to share images wirelessly through HP QuickDrop, which is preloaded on here. It also offers 4k upgrade availability and a 17.3″ Full HD screen. It’s just $664.99 after you use promo code STOCKING5.

If you want more versatility, the HP ENVY x360 15z-ey000 offers you 2-in-1 capabilities. With an AMD Ryzen™ 5 5625U processor and AMD Radeon™ Graphics, this allows you to do so much at once and gives you beautiful images to look at. On top of that, the 15.6″ Full HD screen is a touch screen, so you can utilize it how you need. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD memory, you can use this for a lot. It starts at $569.99 after the 5% off promo.

There are plenty of other options, like the HP Spectre x360 16″ 2-in-1 Laptop – 16t-f100 with a 16″ 3K+ touch screen display and 16GB of RAM for only $1,034.99 after 10% off. You can also opt for the OMEN by HP Laptop 16t-k000 that boasts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and an Intel® Core™ i5-12500H processor for just $899.99 after using STOCKING10.

Desktop computers for HP Black Friday

Image source: HP

For those looking for desktop computers, you have your pick when it comes to amazing deals on both regular and gaming desktops. The HP Slim Desktop S01-pF2145xt can fit easily in your home office. It has a 12th-Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor as well as 16GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage and 512GB of SSD storage. Save $150 today by snagging this for only $649.99.

Customize your own desktop with the HP ENVY Desktop TE02-0250xt PC. With 8GB of RAM and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics, there is plenty to like. But you can configure it how you like, with a different processor, graphics, and more memory or storage. Starting at $1,099.99, it’s down $200.

For gamers, the OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop gives you a ton of storage with 1TB of HDD and 512GB of SSD offerings. It’s just 1,241.99 after the STOCKING10 promo code. You can also get the Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0346st and customize it to your liking. It starts at just $617.49 with 5% off. There’s also the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2176z with elevated NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics and an AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor. This is only $854.99 after it’s marked down by 5%.

Other great HP items on sale

You can snag an HP Chromebook 11a for just $99 on Black Friday! If you’re in the market for a monitor, the 27″ HP 27mq is on sale for only $189.99. Go bigger with the HPX34 and be dazzled by 34″ of UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. You’ll also love it’s only $339.99.

Add an HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam to your laptop for just $149.99 or an HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub for only $79.99. The HP DeskJet 2734e All-in-One Printer is only $49.99, which is a crazy deal. Take yourself away with the HP Reverb G2 VR Headset, which is only $299.99.

You’ll find all the best deals here but you must remember that they won’t last. Hurry up and save big, thanks to the HP Black Friday sales event. It’s on now!