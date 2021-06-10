Here’s how you can make your computer feel twice as fast for $50 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There should be no doubt in your mind at all that the advent of mesh Wi-Fi systems was a game-changer. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system myself, and it’s mind-blowing how good it is. That said, it’s also very expensive and not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. If you’re a Prime member, you can take advantage of a special early Prime Day deal that slashes the eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system to an all-time low price. Of course, even at $181 instead of $279, the eero 6 setup is still pretty pricey.

If you’ve been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on an overpriced mesh Wi-Fi system, we’ve got something you need to check out.

The simple fact of the matter is that boosting the internet speeds on your computer or video game console is much easier and less expensive than you thought. If you’re sick of slow internet speeds and “buffering” on your gear, there’s a simple setup that will almost certainly be a game-changer for you. Best of all, it takes about 5 seconds to set up and you can use it with any setup that you already have in your home.

It’s called the TP-Link AV1000 Gigabit Powerline Internet Kit, and it only costs $49.99 on Amazon.

Buffering and slow internet speeds are nightmares when you’re trying to watch a video or stream a game. It’s so unbelievably annoying, but it happens all the time. What you might not realize though, is that there’s an easy way for most people to fix this problem. There are so many instances when it’s your Wi-Fi connection that is the main source of the issue — not your computer or even your internet provider. Sometimes there’s interference, or if you live in a big household it could simply be a matter of congestion.

It could also be an issue with range, and you can get away with a cheap fix by picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. The best-selling TP-Link model on Amazon is on sale right now for just $17.99, or you can go all-out with one of TP-Link’s fastest extenders ever for $79.99 thanks to a new discount. But if you want the best possible fix with the fastest and most reliable connection, you need to ditch wireless altogether on your device and switch to a wired internet connection. Of course, no one wants to spend hundreds of dollars installing Ethernet, and we would never suggest that. Why bother when you can instantly transform any regular old power outlet into an Ethernet port in about 2 seconds?

Definitely check out the TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit at Amazon. It really couldn’t be any simpler to make your computer feel twice as fast. Just plug one box into a power outlet near your router and the other box into an outlet near your TV or computer. Connect to each box separately using a regular old Ethernet cable, and presto! You’ve got yourself a gigabit Ethernet connection that you just installed yourself in seconds. What’s more, this awesome top-rated powerline kit only costs $49.99 right now at Amazon.

Here are key takeaways:

Installs in seconds and supports high-speed data transfer rates up to 1,000 Mbps

Works with desktop computers, laptops, printers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming dongles, video game consoles, and more

Provides a secure wired connection with optional encryption

Automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85% with TP-Link’s special power-saving mode

Add additional Ethernet ports anywhere in your home by purchasing additional powerline internet adapters

