This $600 home theater projector down to $240 today at Amazon, and we can’t believe it

Home theater projectors are always top sellers during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event. Of course, it’s pretty easy to understand why that would be the case. If you want a gigantic TV with a screen that’s bigger than 70 or 75 inches, you’ll need to pay thousands and thousands of dollars to get it. Meanwhile, you can buy a basic home theater projector that beams a picture up to 100 inches or more in diameter for just a few hundred dollars. That’s crazy, and it’s so awesome!

Now, if you want a home theater projector with great quality and all the latest new technology, that generally means you’ll need to pay a little bit more than you would for a basic model. That goes without saying, of course. It still won’t cost you anywhere near as much as a smart TV with a supersized screen, but you can certainly expect to pay $1,000 or more if you want something really impressive. That’s why it’s so remarkable that the brand new YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector that was just released has a retail price of just $600. But what’s even more incredible is that despite having just been released, it’s somehow on sale with a double discount that slashes the price all the way down to just $239.99!

We had the opportunity to test the new YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector ahead of its release this month, and we were very impressed. With a crystal clear Full HD picture, a great brightness rating of 9500 lumens, and cutting-edge features such as automatic 6D keystone correction, this model should definitely retail for more than $600. So when we saw that Amazon was running a huge 50% launch discount, we knew we had to tell our readers about it right away. Then, when we checked Amazon this morning, there was an extra $60 coupon that cuts the final sale price all the way down to just $239.99!

This projector offers solid visibility in lit rooms, and it’s crystal clear in the dark. Oh, and are you wondering what “automatic 6D keystone correction” means after we just mentioned it? This phenomenal feature is becoming common on high-end projectors. In a nutshell, it lets the projector scan its surroundings and the surface it’s beaming the picture onto. Then, it automatically makes adjustments so that the picture is perfectly flat and rectangular. It’s so cool!

Check out the video below to see it in action, though the video really doesn’t do it justice. You can literally plop this projector down in the corner of your room so the picture is all skewed on your wall, and it’ll instantly correct it so it’s perfectly flat!

As we said, the new YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector is a very impressive value at $600 when you consider all the features. Also, YABER is a solid company that sells over 1 million projectors each year, not some fly-by-night no-name brand like the ones we see pop up all the time on Amazon. The $600 price tag is fair indeed, but the Pro V7 is a no-brainer while Amazon’s double discount drops it to just $239.99. We guarantee you won’t see another deal this good anytime soon — don’t miss out!

Here are the main takeaways to keep in mind as you consider this model:

The YABER Pro V7 is the first projector in its class to feature automatic 6D keystone correction. Even as you turn the projector and move it around in your room, the picture automatically corrects almost instantly so it’s flat and level with the perfect aspect ratio

is the first projector in its class to feature automatic 6D keystone correction. Even as you turn the projector and move it around in your room, the picture automatically corrects almost instantly so it’s flat and level with the perfect aspect ratio This model supports 1080p Full HD resolution and up to 9,500 lumens of brightness, and it features a 12000:1 contrast ratio

Up to 25% brighter than comparable projector models

Supports a picture size of up to 200 inches

The Pro V7 is also portable so you can take it anywhere

5GHz/2.4GHz Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 mean the Pro V7 has the latest wireless technology

Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 mean the Pro V7 has the latest wireless technology Connect your streaming media stick, laptop, Blu-ray player, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or anything else

YABER’s projector comes with a 6-month money-back guarantee, a 3-year warranty for repairs, and lifetime technical support

