Here’s the secret to shopping Prime Day deals without paying for Prime

It might be hard to believe, but Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 sales event is only a few days away!

We were all obviously disappointed last year when Amazon decided to delay its big annual Prime Day sale. That being said, we obviously all had more important things on our minds than shopping for great deals considering everything that was going on at the time. The pandemic is still a huge problem in the United States and around the world, but the situation is now so much better than it was this time last year in many regions around the world. That’s why Amazon decided to go back to its typical timeframe for Prime Day 2021, so it’s all set to take place on June 21 and June 22.

That’s just a few days away, and there are already some phenomenal early Prime Day deals you can shop right now!

Everyone knows that Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year each and every year. Believe it or not, Prime Day 2021 is going to be even bigger than the Prime Day sales events we’ve seen in the past. Amazon confirmed in its big announcement that the retailer plans to offer more than 2 million different deals around the world over the course of the 48-hour period beginning at midnight on the morning of June 21. Needless to say, this sale is going to be absolutely epic.

The sheer number of deals isn’t the only thing that sets Amazon’s Prime Day event apart from other big sales events each year. After all, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with even more deals since every retailer in the country participates in those big sales. No, what sets Prime Day apart is that all the deep discounts that are part of this big sale are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and anyone who isn’t a Prime member will have to pay full price.

Amazon’s popular Prime service costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, and every Prime member out there will tell you that it’s worth every penny. It gives you access to fast and free express shipping, the massive Amazon Prime Video library of movies and TV series, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals on Amazon and at Whole Foods, and so much more. As great as it is, however, not everyone wants to cough up $120-$156 each year. If you fall into that category and you’ve never tried Prime before, we’re going to let you in on a little secret…

You don’t need to pay a penny to get in on all the action during Prime Day 2021, and you’ll also be able to score all the early Prime Day deals that are running right now!

Examples of some of the hottest early Prime Day deals that are available right now include an Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same $14.99 price (that’s insane!), the $115 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini cam bundle for $54.99, an Echo Show 5 on its own for $44.99 instead of $80, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for just $79.99 instead of $120 or the Echo Buds with wireless charging for $99.99 instead of $140, $75 off Echo Frames smart glasses, the $83 Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle for just $55.97, and so much more.

Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now that will take you to Prime Day and beyond, letting you shop all of those amazing Prime Day deals without paying a single penny for your Prime membership. Then, at the end of your free trial, you can always cancel if you want to. Once you see all those spectacular deals as well as all the other benefits you get with Prime, we doubt you’ll want to end your membership.

You can check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals right here.

Long story short, there are really four different links you need to know about in order to get the most out of Prime Day 2021:

Definitely keep them all in mind over the coming days, but that last link in particular is the Prime Day secret that will let you shop all of Amazon’s amazing deals without having to cough up any cash for a Prime subscription.

