Early Prime Day sale slashes Greenworks outdoor power tools to all-time lows, today only

June 8th, 2021 at 9:37 AM
By
Greenworks Deals

After a stretch of 90+ degree weather here in the Northeast, I can confidently say that summer weather is now upon us. Sure, it would’ve been nice to enjoy more than a week or two of beautiful spring weather before the heat waves started rolling in, but we pretty much only have two seasons now. For the inside of your home, that means it’s time to turn off the heat and crank up the air conditioning — you should also get yourself a Nest Thermostat while they’re discounted at Amazon so you can save some money on your energy bills. And for the outside of your home, that means diving right into your summertime landscaping routine instead of having some time to relax in between shoveling snow and mowing the lawn.

Thankfully, we have some fantastic news on that front: it’s time to give your lawn care routine a serious upgrade. Amazon is running a huge early Prime Day sale right now on industry-leading Greenworks outdoor electric power tools for one day only on Tuesday, and it’s packed full of discounts so deep that you won’t believe it!

Greenworks is known far and wide as the best in the business when it comes to battery-powered outdoor tools. The beauty of the company’s setup is that you only need one set of batteries that you can keep charged, and they can power every single one of your tools.

Is it time to mow the lawn? Pop your batteries into the new Greenworks electric lawn mower that you got on Amazon with an enormous $108 discount. Time to trim the hedges? Pop that same battery into your Greenworks 22-inch electric hedge trimmer, which is down to $95.99 instead of $150. Those same batteries will also power your Greenworks brushless chainsaw, your Greenworks axial blower (on sale for just $28.55!), and even Greenworks hand tools like the circular saw and angle grinder.

It’s such a fantastic system, and all those tools and more are discounted in Amazon’s big one-day early Prime Day sale on Tuesday. You can shop the entire sale right here at Amazon, and all of the individual deals are listed down below.

Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1Electric Cord… $129.99 Greenworks 24V 22" (Laser Cut) Hedge Trimmer,… $95.99 Greenworks MO48L2211 Drill/Driver Lawn-mowers… $251.99 Greenworks 24V Axial Blower (90 MPH / 320 CFM… $28.55 Greenworks 24V 11 inch TORQDRIVE String Trimm… $83.99 Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill / Driver + Imp… $139.99 Greenworks 24V Brushless 7.25-inch Circular S… $83.99 Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Impact Wren… $62.99 Greenworks 24V Brushless Angle Grinder, Batte… $55.99 Greenworks 2 x 24V (48V) 16 in. Brushless Cha… $195.99 Greenworks 24V Brushless Jig Saw, Battery Not… $62.99 Greenworks 24V (AC / DC) 2000-Lumen LED Work… $48.99
