Govee smart light bulbs are on sale for $4.13 each today

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 26th, 2023 10:57AM EST
Smart LED Light Bulb being controlled by a smartphone
Image: rh2010/Adobe

People love smart home gadgets, and they’re always on the lookout for new products to add to their collections. But a problem often arises because there are just so many options out there for each type of product. Which smart light bulbs should you choose? Will they work with your current smart home setup?

The two most popular systems out there are Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Govee smart light bulbs work with both of those smart home platforms, and they’re on sale today starting at just $4.13 each.

When you’re shopping for LED smart light bulbs, there are two different kinds. First, there are white bulbs that are generally cheaper because they only have white LEDs inside.

Then there are color smart bulbs. They let you adjust the brightness, just like dimmable white bulbs. But they also have color adjustments so you can fine-tune your lighting and make it the exact color you want.

Govee makes both types of smart light bulbs, and they’re both discounted today on Amazon.

Govee smart light bulbs
Govee smart light bulb deals start at just $4.13 each today. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Starting with Govee smart light bulbs, these are the company’s most popular option. They’re dimmable, of course, and they come in a warm white hue that won’t hurt your eyes.

With 800 lumens of brightness, they’re equivalent to 60W incandescent light bulbs. Yet they only draw 9W of power. That means your energy bills will be noticeably less than they are now if you’re currently using old light bulbs in your home.

As far as smart home features go, these Govee bulbs have Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth. You can control them using an app on your smartphone when you’re home, of course. But you can also create automations with your smart home platform of choice thanks to the integrated Wi-Fi connectivity.

At just $33 for a 4-pack, Govee smart light bulbs already cost much less than comparable smart bulbs. Especially ones that support both Alexa and Google Assistant. Today, thanks to an Amazon deal, they cost even less than normal.

Clip the 50% coupon on the product page and you’ll pay just $16.50 for a 4-pack. That works out to under $4.13 per smart bulb.

If you’d prefer having the entire spectrum of 16 million colors to play with instead of just white, there’s another deal you can take advantage of.

Govee color smart bulbs are on sale too, though the discount isn’t quite as impressive. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and you’ll slash the price of a 4-pack to $37.99.

It’s a small discount, but these bulbs are already so cheap to begin with. A 4-pack for $37.99 means you’re paying just $9.50 per bulb. That’s a remarkable price for color smart bulbs, which can cost as much as $55 each if you buy them from a big brand.

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

