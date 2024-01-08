Google Pixel phones have been getting better and better over the years. Now, with Google‘s current Pixel lineup, many Android fans out there have no reason to look anywhere else when shopping for a new smartphone. And that’s especially true this week because there’s a big sale that discounts every model currently found in Google’s Pixel lineup.

Prices start at just $339 for the Pixel 6a, which is far and away the best entry-level Android phone you can get right now in that price range. Or, you can upgrade to the brand-new Pixel 7a for $374, down from $499. That matches the all-time low price for this model. The higher-end Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are also on sale right now, with discounts of up to $200.

I have personally been an iPhone user ever since the first model was released in 2007. I also test plenty of Android phones as part of my job, however, and there are tons of things I like about Android.

I’ve tried dozens of different Android phones over the years, including all the newest models out there. And if you ask me, there are really only two different phone series that Android fans should even consider right now.

If you want a foldable smartphone, you can’t go wrong with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5. There are deals right now starting at $829. Yes, Google makes a foldable phone as well. But in my opinion, the Pixel Fold can’t compete with Samsung’s new foldable just yet, especially when it comes to hardware and overall design.

On the other hand, anyone looking for an Android phone with a traditional form factor should look no further than Google’s current smartphone lineup. And that’s especially true right now, while Google Pixel phone deals will save you up to $200.

Google’s A-series Pixel phones are perfect for people in search of an affordable smartphone that still packs a serious punch. And right now, the fan-favorite Pixel 6a is on sale for just $339.

This model features terrific specs and Google’s incredible camera. The display is also very impressive for such an affordable phone, and the battery life is incredible. Google says the Pixel 6a offers 24 hours of battery life, but some people will easily be able to go two days before needing a charge.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can pick up the upgraded Pixel 7a instead. It was released last year in May 2023, and it’s a big improvement over the 6a. You still get great specs and 24-hour battery life, but you also get a faster processor and an even better camera.

The Pixel 7a retails for $499, but it’s down to a new all-time low of $374 right now.

In addition to Google’s more affordable A-series phones, its premium handsets are also currently on sale.

The Google Pixel 8 has a discount that drops the price to $609 from $759. That’s $150 in savings, and you won’t find a better smartphone anywhere for that price. You get power, performance, a sleek design, a stunning display, and one of the best smartphone cameras in the world.

As a matter of fact, there might only be one deal out there that I would consider above the Pixel 8 deal. If you want the best of the best from Google, you can save $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro and get it for $799 instead of $999.

Check out our Google Pixel 8 Pro review to see what makes the company’s latest flagship phone so special.