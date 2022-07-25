Get rid of the mess and save big on cleaning supplies at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The process of cleaning your home can be tedious but is so worth it when you’re done. That feeling you get when you look around at a spotless room provides such a feeling of achievement. It can be hard to get that if you don’t have the right cleaning supplies though. Luckily, there’s a large number of deals today at Amazon that help you towards that feeling.

Amazon is always a great place to look for discounts on home and kitchen items. You can save $4 on a lemon squeezer right now or 40% off a sushi making kit. There are also air purifiers for less than $50 if you hurry.

But there are plenty of cleaning supplies on sale as well. In this post, we at BGR Deals have highlighted some of our favorites to help you clean all over your home. Take a look at our picks and enjoy that clean feeling more often.

Cleaning supplies meant for pet owners

If you want to tackle the pet hair that’s likely around your home if you’re a pet owner, the Kenmore BU1017 Lightweight Bagged Upright Beltless Vacuum Cleaner is a solid pickup. This has a wide sweeper path that grabs the dirt and hair off your floors.

The air driven turbine spins the roller brush to high RPM to easily remove pet dander, hair, and more debris. This works on furniture, stairs, carpets, and in the car. There is an enhanced HEPA filter system that traps 99.7% of dirt to reduce pollutants in the room.

The 3D inducer motor combines the power of three motors to give you 20% more air power than a conventional vacuum. This will also never lose suction while you’re using it. There are attachments you can use to get more dirt around your home.

The flexible hose and lightweight aluminum wand lengthen to reach 10 feet. The brush and crevice tools help you get into the cracks. The cord stretches 35 feet and you can adjust the vacuum to five different heights.

Typically, this costs $300. But right now, you can snag it for only $269.99.

Do more with versatility

Handle messes inside and outside with the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum. This features two cyclonic air streams for incredible suction. It also has a long-lasting filter and motor life. It can change from a cordless to a handheld vacuum and vice versa.

The detachable hand vac only weighs 2.8 pounds. The hand vacuum is great for messes above the floor. Then, the floor nozzle is ideal for quick bare floor pickups. There is a docking station that offers upright storage for the accessories that come with it.

The Cleantouch dirt eject handles hands-free disposal of your dirt. Save 20% by getting this for $119.99 instead of $149.99 today.

You can also opt for the EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which offers four different ways to be used. This cordless vacuum is lightweight, no matter which attachment is on it. There is an electric floor brush meant for cleaning the car. You’ll get a two-in-one brush that’s great for couches and countertops. Plus, there’s a crevice nozzle to go with the traditional foot attachment for added cleaning prowess.

It offers a maximum of 20,000Pa suction and the battery offers three power modes with the longest-lasting option being 45 minutes. This has a HEPA filtration system that snags 99.97% of particles.

It also has an LED light that shines so you can see dirt and dust on the floor. It’s down to just $95.39 today, a 10% savings.

Scrub your floors

You can’t forget about your hard floors and, for that, there’s the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop. The 18V lithium-ion battery provides 20 minutes of cordless runtime. Thanks to the powerful spinning mop pads, you can restore your floor’s natural shine with ease.

This will power through sticky residue that is difficult to get off. It works on wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors. You control how much spray goes down with the on-demand spray button.

It includes two soft-touch pads, two scrubby pads, and two 8-ounce PET multi-surface formula bottles. It’s down $30 today if you hurry.

