Get around town faster on an electric rideable from Best Buy

The quickest way from point A to point B is a straight line. When you need to transport yourself from one place to another, a straight line isn’t always possible. That’s what makes having a vehicle of some sort such a privilege. But if a new car is out of your budget at this point in time, an electric rideable could be the answer. There is a huge array of Best Buy electric rideable devices that can get you from one place to another.

Best Buy is known for its deals on tech devices, appliances, and gaming systems. But the Best Buy electric rideable inventory is another huge selling point for the commerce giant. You’ll find some of the best prices on scooters, mopeds, e-bikes, and more at Best Buy. Let’s take a look at some of the top options you can save big on right now.

Best Buy electric rideable deals you’ll love

If you’re looking for a top-notch e-bike, the Aventon – Aventure Step-Over Ebike is a solid choice. It is the most powerful and arguably the most versatile electric bike designed by Aventon. It features a front suspension fork, tires wide enough to handle all kinds of terrain, and exceptional handling.

You can ride for up to 45 miles on a single charge. This has a 28 MPH maximum speed, which will get you moving more than you may realize. The backlit LCD display shows you the speed, battery charge level, pedal assist level, and more. The integrated lights make sure you’re seen on the road.

Snag this electric rideable for just $1,999.99 today at Best Buy.

If you’re looking for a bike that can ride for longer on a single charge, check out the Super73 – R Electric Motorbike. It has multi-class ride modes and a 960-watt battery that can go 75+ miles when you’re using ECO pedal assist mode.

The all-new BDGR tires are the most aggressive 20″ all-terrain fat tires in their class. You’ll enjoy turn-by-turn navigation with the Smart73 app. The monochromatic LCD display makes this e-bike easy to use. Save on this Best Buy electric rideable by getting it there for only $2,795 right now. That’s a $500 savings.

Scooters for swift riding

Sometimes, a scooter is easier to maneuver where you need to go. Also, it can be folded up and stored more simply. The Hover-1 – Highlander Foldable Electric Scooter delivers on all of that. You can cruise at up to 15 MPH on this and it lasts for up to nine miles per charge.

It can hold up to 264 pounds and can be stopped by either an electronic or foot brake. With a bright LED display and a headlight, you’ll see what’s going on and be able to be seen. The 250W brushless motor offers a comfortable ride.

The 6.5″ pneumatic tires deliver stability during your trip. This is only $299.99 today.

Another popular choice is the Razor – Power Core E90 Electric Scooter. This is a maintenance-free machine that is amongst the top Best Buy electric rideable options. You can ride for up to 80 minutes on a single charge.

When controlled by the push-button acceleration, you can reach up to 10 MPH. It will slow down when you use the hand-operated front brake. The high-torque hub motor delivers a riding experience that you’re sure to love.

With an all-steel frame and fork, it’s built to last. It should be noted that this can only hold up to 120 pounds for comfortable riding. Get it today for just $179.99.

Other Best Buy electric rideable devices to keep an eye on

Cruise around a track in your Segway – Go Kart Pro. It’ll feel like you’re speeding around the track, as this can reach up to 23 MPH. It can go 15.5 miles on a single charge, giving you a lot of leeway.

This is made from a highly durable steel frame and also can carry a payload of up to 220 pounds. The steering wheel is adjustable for a wide variety of rider heights. This also outperforms 150cc go-karts on the track with its 1.02 Gs during acceleration.

The powerful speakers funnel in engine noise for a more lifelike riding experience. Save $300 by getting one for just $1,999.99 today.

But if you want something you can ride on the street that is arguably the easiest of the products highlighted so far to carry, the Swagtron – Swagskate Electric Skateboard is a safe bet. It is a kick-start electric skateboard meant for the roads. A seamless ride reaches speeds up to 9.3 MPH.

This features a 9″ wide polypropylene deck that stands up to wear and tear. Also, the battery lasts up to six miles on a single charge. It holds up to 150 pounds. It’s down $2 today, selling for $127.99.

More deals to look at

Best Buy is the place to get your electric rideable. Take a look at more great deals you can get right now. Hurry and snag some before they run out.

