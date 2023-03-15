Get Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for only $799.99 before it sells out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The M1 MacBook Air was one of the first Apple computers to feature an Apple silicon chip. Apple has continued to add its own in-house chips to a wide range of other laptop models, but the M1 MacBook Air is still one of the most popular options. And right now, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is on sale at the lowest price ever.

Normally priced at $999, the M1 MacBook Air is currently down to $799.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy. As we mentioned, that matches the lowest price ever for this model. Last time it dropped to this price it sold out very quickly, however. That means you might not have very long to snag one because this deal disappears.

Our extensive guide on the best laptop deals includes several great sales on Apple laptops. For example, you can save $100 on the M2 Pro MacBook Pro or up to $80 on the M2 MacBook Air. You’ll even find a big $400 discount on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro.

But there’s one MacBook model that is so much more popular with our readers than either of those laptops. And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air offers the perfect entry point to Apple’s Mac ecosystem. It’s remarkably slim and light, yet it also packs plenty of power thanks to the M1 chip. It touts an 8-core CPU that’s about 3.5 times faster than the last Intel-powered MacBook Air that Apple ever made. It also has a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display and 8GB of unified memory.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the M1 MacBook Air is despite all of its power and performance, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life. That’s enough to carry some people through 2 full days or even longer without having to recharge.

At $999, this is the most affordable laptop Apple sells and it’s worth every penny. Thanks to the current M1 MacBook Air sale that’s happening at multiple retailers, however, you can pick one up for just $799.99.

As we mentioned, this deal is available from Amazon as well as Best Buy. There’s no telling how long it’ll be available though, and similar sales have sold out quickly in the past.