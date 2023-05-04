Get Alexa smart plugs with 16,000 5-star reviews for $2.80 each

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Alexa and Google Assistant users in search of a great deal on smart plugs have come to the right place. Super-popular Aoycocr X5P smart plugs that normally sell for $34 per 4-pack have a huge discount today that our readers are going to love.

Use the coupon code 60CBCTCK at checkout on Amazon, and you’ll drop the price of a 4-pack of Aoycocr X5P smart plugs to just $11.20. That’s a new all-time low price for top-rated smart plugs with nearly 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It also works out to only $2.80 per plug, and we’ve never seen a better deal.

Aoycocr X5P smart plugs are extremely popular in general. They’re also very well-liked, with a 4.2-star rating overall and nearly 16,000 5-star reviews to their credit.

With all that in mind, it’s no wonder our readers rushed to snap them up when they went on sale last week at an all-time low price.

Whether you missed out on that sale or you just want to stock up on even more smart plugs, we have some excellent news for our readers today. Not only are Aoycocr X5P smart plugs back on sale this week, but they’re also down to an even lower price.

Just one week after setting an all-time low, they’re even cheaper right now.

Use the coupon code 60CBCTCK at checkout, and you’ll drop the price of a 4-pack from $34 all the way down to $11.20. That’s a massive 66% discount, and it works out to just $2.80 per smart plug.

Like all smart plugs, Aoycocr X5P smart plugs are great because they let you transform dumb old electronics into smart, modern devices. I personally use smart plugs with things like lamps, fans, and space heaters during the winter.

But my favorite use for smart plugs in my own home is my landscaping lights. This way, I can tie them into my smart home platform and add all sorts of nifty automations. For example, all of my outdoor lights turn on for 20 minutes anytime my home security cameras detect motion overnight.

You’ll come up with cool ideas like that and more when you set up your own smart plugs. And with this deal, you’ll spend way less on your smart plugs than I did on mine. Use can use Alexa, Google Assistant, or even IFTTT to tie X5P smart plugs into your smart home platform of choice.

The only catch here is that the Aoycocr X5P smart plug deal only lasts until the end of the day on May 7. That’s this coming Sunday, so you’ll need to move quickly or you’ll miss out.