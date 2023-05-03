Click to Skip Ad
Get a free $5 Amazon credit with this secret gift card trick!

Maren Estrada
By
Published May 3rd, 2023 5:29PM EDT
When it comes to deals, there’s nothing better than free money. And right now, we’re going to show you a secret trick that’ll get you a $5 Amazon credit for free!

Here’s how it works:

  1. Head over to this special Mother’s Day gift card deal page on Amazon
  2. Click the button to apply the offer to your account
  3. Go to the Amazon eGift card page and choose a $50 denomination
  4. In the recipient email address field, enter your own email address.

That’s it!

Now, you’ll send yourself a $50 eGift card that you can add back to your own Amazon account. Plus, you’ll get the extra $5 Amazon credit as a bonus. It’s free money!

