Get a free $5 Amazon credit with this secret gift card trick!

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When it comes to deals, there’s nothing better than free money. And right now, we’re going to show you a secret trick that’ll get you a $5 Amazon credit for free!

Here’s how it works:

Head over to this special Mother’s Day gift card deal page on Amazon Click the button to apply the offer to your account Go to the Amazon eGift card page and choose a $50 denomination In the recipient email address field, enter your own email address.

That’s it!

Now, you’ll send yourself a $50 eGift card that you can add back to your own Amazon account. Plus, you’ll get the extra $5 Amazon credit as a bonus. It’s free money!