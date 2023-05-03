Get a free $5 Amazon credit with this secret gift card trick!

When it comes to deals, there’s nothing better than free money. And right now, we’re going to show you a secret trick that’ll get you a $5 Amazon credit for free!
Here’s how it works:
- Head over to this special Mother’s Day gift card deal page on Amazon
- Click the button to apply the offer to your account
- Go to the Amazon eGift card page and choose a $50 denomination
- In the recipient email address field, enter your own email address.
That’s it!
Now, you’ll send yourself a $50 eGift card that you can add back to your own Amazon account. Plus, you’ll get the extra $5 Amazon credit as a bonus. It’s free money!