Fully Immerse Yourself In Another World with a Virtual Reality Headset

Sometimes, reality can be a tough pill to swallow. We’re kidding, of course — that’s not an attempt to insinuate that your life is trivial and excruciatingly mundane. We’re just saying, well, everybody gets fed up from time to time, and a temporary escape from reality, so to speak, isn’t the worst thing in the world. And what better way to escape reality than immersing yourself into the world of Virtual Reality? VR has become increasingly prevalent over the years — whether it be within the confines of the tight-knit gaming community, an enhanced way to watch television and movies, or even as a fun, nurturing platform for teaching young students. If you’ve yet to dabble with virtual reality, well, you’re a bit late to the party. But you know what they say, better late than never. And with the holidays right around the corner, there is, arguably, no better time to get your feet wet when it comes to immersive, hyper-realistic content consumption. For those not familiar with any of the top-notch virtual reality systems being sold today, do not fret — we’ve compiled a list of some of the marquee names in the VR space. Let’s go through some of the best of the best.

Get the most out of your games

Image source: Oculus

Gamers, rise up — the Oculus Quest 2 is where it’s at. This is an updated version of the Oculus VR headsets. This has next level hardware, thanks to the extremely fast processor with the high resolution display. It is backward compatible and you can use old games and new ones with this. You can watch live concerts, films, exclusive events, and more. It requires a Facebook account to log in and there is an easy setup. You can catch every detail with stunning display that features 50% more than the original Quest. There are redesigned Oculus Touch controllers.

Key Features:

Live concerts, films, exclusive events

Oculus Touch controllers

Hundreds of games

Attach it to your phone

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in a brand new way to play games and watch movies, TV, or any other visually-stunning content right from your own smartphone, these Universal Virtual Reality Goggles from BNext are certainly an enticing option. Compatible with both Android and iPhone operating systems, these goggles can fit on any smartphone with a 4″-6.3” screen. This versatile VR headset allows you to play games and watch movies in your own 360-degree world. It supports virtually any type of screen resolution — HD, 3D, 720p, 1080p, 4K and essentially allows you to consume any content from your phone through virtual reality. From a comfort standpoint, these goggles are the real deal; after a few short minutes, you won’t even realize they’re on your face. They’re made with a breathable foam facemask that allows you to wear these goggles for hours on end without worry. With little to no pressure around your temple, thanks to the goggles’ comfortable, adjustable straps, you’ll never have to worry about headaches or migraines. They’re also designed with an eyesight protection system in addition to FD and OD adjustments for reduced distortion and a realistic and vivid viewing experience every time.

Key Features:

Versatile to allow you to play games and watch movies

Supports any type of screen resolution

Comfortable, adjustable straps

Teach your children about VR

If you want your kids to get in on the VR action — but also don’t want them consuming any more TV, movies, or video game content than they already do — getting them an educational VR set is a great alternative. If this is the direction you’re going in, you won’t find anything better than the MERGE VR Headset. One might even say you’re “tricking them” into recreational learning, but certainly not us. The Merge is made with a comfortable and durable foam material that’s suitable for children of all ages to wear. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android phones and features a variety of STEM games and videos that make for fun, educational virtual reality for either the classroom or at home. It can also be used for the increasingly popular “augmented reality,” as it works with the Merge Cube to provide a super immersive learning experience for kids, teens, and tweens alike.

Key Features:

Compatible with iPhone and Android

Features a variety of STEM games and videos

Comfortable and durable foam

Find out more about your experience

Image source: HTC/Amazon

The HTC Vive Pro Eye Virtual Reality System analyzes your movements. The precision eye tracking will deliver consistent, accurate eye movement analysis for both creative and commercial purposes. You will uncover actionable insights about your experience in the VR using heatmapping, gaze tracking, and more interactions. It is built to accommodate many sizes of heads and vision types for extended sessions in VR. You’ll enjoy breathtaking graphics, text as well as textures while you’re in the simulation.

Key Features:

Built to accommodate many sizes of heads and vision types

Precision eye tracking

Uncover actionable insights

Find one for your style

Image source: DESTEK/Amazon

The DESTEK 2021 V5 VR Headset delivers you the colors in virtual and actual reality. It gives you a 110° field of view to make you feel like you’re really there. It balances immersion and clarity of view while delivering the ability to watch a 360° video. The face padding is made of soft leather and the head strap is adjustable. This comes in eight different colors. The sharp HD lenses gives you clear pictures and there is even more gaming fun with a Bluetooth controller.

Key Features:

Face padding made of soft leather

Eight different colors

Sharp HD lenses