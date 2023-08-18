Fitbit deals start at only $59 in Amazon’s big sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 is by far the most popular smartwatch out there today. And there are some great Apple Watch deals that you can check out to save plenty of money. I use the Apple Watch Series 8 myself, and I paid much more than you will if you get one today. But what about all the people who want to spend even less money, or who don’t have an iPhone? The good news is that there are also some terrific Fitbit deals running right now, including a great sale on the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatches.

Fitbit’s top-rated smartwatches are up to $70 off right now. That means you can get the upgraded Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch on sale for just $229.95 instead of $300. On top of that, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is down to $119.95, which is a steal. Deals currently start at just $59, and most of these models are down to their lowest prices ever.

Apple might sell more smartwatches than any other brand, but it’s certainly not the only game in town. Plus, if you use an Android smartphone, then the Apple Watch obviously isn’t an option.

Fitbit smartwatches are the go-to models for people who don’t want an Apple Watch. That’s especially true with the company’s two latest models.

First, we have the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch. This sleek watch offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as sleep tracking. It also has Fitbit’s beloved activity tracking features, with more than 40 different exercise modes.

If you want a Fitbit smartwatch with many of the same premium features like blood oxygen monitoring and a built-in ECG app, definitely check out the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. This top-of-the-line model retails for $300, but it’s on sale for $229 at Amazon. That’s $170 less than the entry price of the Apple Watch Series 8.

The beauty of Fitbit is that there are plenty of choices out there. And if you prioritize health and sleep tracking over smartwatch features, you can just get an activity tracking band instead of a pricier smartwatch.

Right now, you’ll find a $10 discount that drops the popular Fitbit Luxe to $119.95, but there’s a much better deal. You can pay the same price and pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $119.95.

If you want a new Fitbit for your child, the Fitbit Ace 3 for kids is down to just $59. And perhaps the hottest smartwatch deal is the Fitbit Versa 2, which is on sale for $119.95 instead of $150.

As I mentioned earlier, most of these Fitbit health-tracking bands and smartwatches are down to the best prices of the year so far. Definitely take advantage while you can.

