Fire TVs start at just $79.99 at Amazon and it must be a mistake

Everybody is trying to figure out the best ways to stream at their home. If you’re looking to stream music, you want to look at a portable speaker. But if you want to stream TV shows and movies, you need to look at either a streaming device or a streaming TV. Getting a streaming device can be simple and Amazon has a ton of deals on devices. But smart TVs are also a huge pick and Fire TVs make a ton of sense.

Now, if you already have a TV and just want to add a streaming device, you can buy Fire TV Sticks that are on sale right now. The Fire TV Stick 4K is a top option and it’s down to just $26.99. You can also choose the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that’s discounted to $34.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $26.99 Save up to 46% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $34.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

But if you’re in the market for a new TV, it would make sense to consider a smart one. Fire TVs are on sale right now for as little as $79.99. That’s right! We’re not joking! See these deals below.

Fire TVs starting at low prices

We have to start with the lowest price for a Fire TV we can remember seeing. It’s perfect for a small area of your home, a kitchen, or a spare bedroom. The INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV is ideal for streaming in a small area.

It has 720p resolution and a Fire TV Stick built into it. It supports Apple AirPlay, so you can share your photos and videos to your screen to show your friends, neighbors, and relatives. You can play audio through the HDMI jack. Also, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa through the Voice Remote.

Get this for only $79.99 right now and thank us later! You can also get the same TV but with 1080p HD resolution for only $20 more.

INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model) $89.99 $79.99 Save up to 11% Available on Amazon

INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV (NS-24F202NA23, 2022 Mode… $189.99 $99.99 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon

If you want a bigger TV, we also understand that. Get this in a 32-inch model with 720p resolution. The 2022 model comes with all the same bells and whistles. It’s just $129.99 instead of $180. For those who want to upgrade to a different TV series, the Class F30 from INSIGNIA is also discounted. The 43-inch is down $80 and this has LED 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also has DTS Studio Sound built in. This is just $219.99.

INSIGNIA All-New 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model) $179.99 $129.99 Save up to 28% Available on Amazon

INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (NS-43F301NA22, 2021 Model) $299.99 $219.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

Other TVs on sale

You can also choose Fire TVs from different manufacturers. Toshiba is offering the Class C350 Series for less than normal right now. The 43-inch UHD Smart Fire TV is down to only $229.99 instead of $330. This has a Regza Engine 4K that delivers stunning picture quality.

It has four times the resolution of Full HD. The Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 bring technologies from cinemas into your living room. DTS Virtual X creates an immersive audio experience.

The 65-inch version of this TV is also down right now. Save $200 when you get it for only $399.99. Both of these TVs have built-in Fire TV Stick technology.

Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (43C350KU, 2021 Model) $329.99 $229.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (65C350KU, 2021 Model) $399.99 Available on Amazon

You can also pick the Amazon Fire TV made by Amazon. This is a 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with a built-in Fire TV Stick. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, meaning you’ll get a great picture, no matter what you’re watching.

There are 3 HDMI inputs, so you can connect all of your devices. Talk to the TV with Alexa and have it handle what you need it to. The 50″ is only $289.99. The 55″ is only $329.99.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $469.99 $289.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon