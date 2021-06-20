Oops! Did Amazon’s $18 Fire TV Stick Lite deal just show up early?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Well, what do we have here, bargain hunters? Did someone over at Amazon get a bit too excited and pull the trigger a little early on the company’s amazing Fire TV Stick Lite Prime Day deal?!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to its Prime Day price of $24.99!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It goes without saying that countless third-party sellers always jump the gun on Prime Day. By launching some or even all of their big Prime Day deals before Prime Day actually starts, they have a chance to get a little extra exposure before all that competition goes live on Prime Day. Needless to say, that’s a fantastic thing for shoppers because it gives you a little extra time to find phenomenal Prime Day deals!

Looking for some highlights among the early Prime Day deals you can shop right now? Just a few fantastic examples include a surprise extra discount that slashes AirPods Pro to a new 2021-low price on Amazon, a shocking double-discount that drops best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs to just $2.97 each, an incredible deal that gets you a Hyundai Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC card for just $229.99, a rare discount that drops the newest Nest Thermostat to its lowest price ever, an all-time low of $29.99 for the hot new Roku Express 4K+, and an incredible double-discount that drops the stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector to just $259.99 instead of $600.

Those deals are insane!

Now, what’s the one thing all those early Prime Day deals that went live on Sunday have in common? That’s right… they’re all products that come from third-party companies like Apple, Nest, and Roku. Meanwhile, Amazon’s own crazy Prime Day 2021 deals aren’t supposed to go live until midnight PT, or 3:00 AM ET. Sure, there are tons of early Prime Day deals on this special Amazon page, but those bargains have been available all week long. Now, however, if you head over to Amazon’s site, you’ll see an incredible new deal that just popped up moments ago.

Hurry and you can pick up a $30 Fire TV Stick Lite for the all-time low price of just $17.99 or get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Maybe Amazon planned to let this deal go live early, or maybe not. In either case, there is a very real chance that this deal sells out pretty soon now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. In other words, hurry up or you could miss out. And if you want to get an idea of what else you have to look forward to once Prime Day actually begins in the middle of the night tonight, check out the following blurb from a recent Amazon press release:

Electronics: Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.

Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo. Smart Home : Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 rd Gen Echo Dot, and 30% on select smart home devices from TP-Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more.

: Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 Gen Echo Dot, and 30% on select smart home devices from TP-Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more. Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99).

Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99). Small Business : Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall.

: Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall. Amazon Handmade: Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co.

Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot.

Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot. Fashion: Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands.

Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands. Beauty and Wellness: Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit.

Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit. Baby: Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products.

Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products. Kitchen: Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics.

Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics. Home: Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics.

Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics. Furniture: Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Amazon Basics.

Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Amazon Basics. Lawn and Garden: Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas.

Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas. Pets: Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics.

Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics. Tools: Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools.

Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools. Sports & Outdoors: Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear.

Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear. Automotive: Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires.

Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires. Toys: Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more.

Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more. Whole Foods Market: Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off).

Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off). Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free. Prime Video: Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals.

Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals. Kindle Unlimited : Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku.

: Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku. Amazon Explore: Prime members get 50% off all interactive live-streamed experiences from Amazon Explore this Prime Day. Visit wildcats in Costa Rica, take a rickshaw ride in Tokyo, shop handmade crafts from a family-owned shop in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just just got an even deeper discount - get them at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.