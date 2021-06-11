Last chance: All of Amazon’s early Prime Day Fire TV deals are about to disappear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When 2020 finally came to an end and January 2021 arrived, Amazon kicked off the year with some awesome Amazon device deals. We’ve also seen several more come and go over the past few months. But just about all of the very best deals that have popped up on Amazon’s various device lineups over the past couple of weeks recently vanished from the site. All those great bundle deals that popped up last month are gone too, and only a few Amazon devices were left on sale last month.

Needless to say, that all changed when Amazon finally announced Prime Day 2021 earlier this month. Following the announcement, a slew of early Prime Day deals swept over Amazon’s site.

You can check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals right here on this special Amazon page. And believe us when we tell you that you should definitely check them out. There are some truly crazy early deals available to Prime members this year including Amazon’s $35 Blink Mini smart home security camera for just $19.99, Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor cams are on sale at all-time low prices, and our favorite deal of all: the $100 Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot bundle to Prime subscribers for the ridiculous price of just $44.99. That basically means you’re saving $15 on the Ring Video Doorbell and getting an Echo Dot for free!

Those deals are all fantastic indeed, but there are also a bunch of Fire TV deals that you need to check out right now. What’s with the urgency, you ask? Most of them are on the verge of disappearing, so this is your last chance to get in on the action.

The Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers (there are a bunch of excellent Roku deals available right now at Amazon with prices starting at $24.99, by the way). Now, some of the best and most affordable products in Amazon’s Fire TV portfolio are even more affordable thanks to deep discounts.

First and foremost, the insanely popular Fire TV Stick 4K is down to the lowest price of 2021 so far thanks to a special coupon that’s available to eligible shoppers. Just use the promo code HELLOFTV at checkout and you’ll slash this beloved $50 streaming medial player to $29.99. It’s pretty much like Prime Day 2021 started early!

There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale right now for just $29.99. Just make sure you use that coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout and you’ll drop the price all the way down to a penny under $30. That’s the lowest price of 2021 so far. The only problem, as you’ll see if you head over to the terms and conditions page for this deal, is that it’s only available to “qualifying customers” and there’s no indication whatsoever as far as who qualifies and who does not. If the code doesn’t work for you for whatever reason, you can still save $10 on the Fire TV Stick 4K — or, if you’re in the market for a new smart TV, there are a few more deals you can check out.

For two more days only, Amazon is offering incredible discounts on four different Fire TV Edition televisions ranging in size from 24 inches all the way up to 50 inches. “Fire TV Edition” means Amazon’s Fire TV streaming software is built right into the TV, so you don’t need to worry about getting a separate media player. Prices start at just $99.99 for an Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV, and the #1 best-seller of the bunch is the Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV that’s on sale for $129.99 instead of $200. You can also pick up Insignia’s 43-inch Smart Fire TV for $219.99, down from $320, and Toshiba’s 50-inch Smart Fire TV that typically sells for $430 is on sale for $309.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Edition Televisions

