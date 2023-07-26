How to find the right remote job for you

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Part of the changing landscape over the past few years has been the realization that a lot of work can get done remotely. Some of it was necessary and many companies have seen the benefits of allowing employees to work remotely. But what if your company is starting to make employees go back into the office full-time, and you’re not ready for that? You’ve seen the flexibility that working remotely has offered you, and you’re not about to give that up.

A remote job allows you to be productive without having to commute. Many companies have embraced the fully remote style recently. If you want to keep working remotely, then you may have to find a new job. But how do you find the right remote job? Here are some tips on landing your next role.

Your remote job could be right around the corner

Image source: ZipRecruiter

If you’re trying to figure out how to make money from home, you can start by pinpointing a role that you want to go after. On certain job search sites, like ZipRecruiter, you can create a free profile and start searching. Whether you’re looking for full-time remote work or just a part-time remote job, there are filters that allow you to search for the type you want.

According to a recent study, 60% of job seekers prefer remote work. 37% of jobs in the economy were found that they could be done remotely. So there is opportunity out there, especially if you’re done wanting to wear business casual attire to work. Every day, ZipRecruiter has more than 12 million active job postings to search through.

Remote work postings

On almost any job posting platform, there will be a way for you to filter work to include remote positions. This is the best way to look for the right type of job. With ZipRecruiter, a lot of jobs are listed as one-click apply roles. That means, rather than having to fill out an entire job application, you can press one button and your profile, along with your resume and any additional documentation, will be sent to the job poster. So the skill to put on your resume should sync up with the roles. This makes applying so easy.

Once the poster has your application, you will get tracking updates on your status. The AI technology will also flag other roles that you are a great match for, allowing you to cast your job search more widely. If you’re trying to figure out how to make extra money, you can compare the average salary of the roles in the Salaries menu on the site or mobile app. That can give you a better target compensation to shoot for.

Focus on making the transition

It can be an easy transition if you’re switching to remote work if you plan ahead and focus on the kind of job you want. Once you land an interview, you may be searching “interview outfits women” for the last time. Plus, you can focus on just how you’ll look on camera if it’s a remote interview. Hopefully, you’ll be giving in your two weeks notice letter at your current role to embrace the remote work life.

Remember, as you make this change, there are assets out there to help you. Step out into the new job landscape and enjoy more flexibility in your occupation.