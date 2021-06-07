Last chance to get Ecobee’s smart thermostats and camera at 2021’s lowest prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can find thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2021, and all the hottest ones are right here on this page. Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get all the extra discounts like Blink Mini cameras for $19.99 each and Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting at $99.99, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and snag all those deals without paying a penny for Prime. Then in two weeks when Prime Day 2021 officially starts, you’ll be ready to get in on the action.

With Father’s Day right around the corner though, there are also plenty of deals on Amazon that you don’t need a Prime membership to get. And there’s one particular sale we definitely need to tell you about because it’s scheduled to end in just two days. Hurry over to Amazon’s site and you can pick up the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite are on sale at all-time low prices. Since these smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains. Plus, in addition to those great bargains, the hot new Ecobee SmartCamera is down to an all-time low price as well, so you can pick up as many as you want today for just $79.99 each!

Today's Top Deal

Early Prime Day 2021 blowout: Prime members can get Blink Mini cameras for just $19.99 right now! List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

You can find so many killer deals right now on Amazon since many Prime Day 2021 is coming up fast. This is especially true for smart home products because they’re so popular right now. Just a handful of highlights include best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs at a new all-time low price of just $6.25 each, an even better deal that slashes best-selling Gosund Mini Smart Plugs with 52,000+ 5-star ratings to just $$5.31 each thanks to an extra discount, a special sale that drops the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV, and $173 off the awesome Shark IQ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning.

You’ll find all that and more in the BGR Deals team’s coverage from the past few days, but now there’s a new set of deals that just popped up at Amazon and you should definitely check them out.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills. Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

The $250 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have, plus some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest like built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in! $250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $199 ahead of Prime Day 2021. If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $169 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $149 and you really can’t go wrong at that price.

Also of note, the hot new Ecobee SmartCamera that retails for $100 is on sale for an all-time low price of $79.99 right now, so it’s a great time to get a few since they integrate so well with Ecobee’s other devices.

All of these deals are set to disappear on Wednesday, June 9, so get in on the action while you still can!

Ecobee SmartThermostat – $199

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat – $149

ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black List Price: $169.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $20.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecobee SmartCamera – $79.99

Ecobee SmartCamera – Indoor WiFi Security Camera, Baby & Pet Monitor, Smart Home Security Sys… List Price: $99.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.