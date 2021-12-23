Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step.

A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV shows makes a ton of sense. There are plenty of soundbars out there, so how do you know which one is the best? We’ve highlighted some of the best TV soundbar deals at Amazon right now. There are a lot! So take a look and enjoy those nights in.

A TV soundbar that’s heavily discounted

We’ll start with the best value you can find. People can’t stop raving about the KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TVs. It is slim but powerful as the dual driver and passive vibration plate design enhance the sound. This supports multiple connections to seamlessly connect to your devices. There is gaming mode and music mode to enrich those experiences.

You can control this with a remote or with touch buttons on the TV soundbar itself. It’s a great addition for 30-inch TVs. Normally, this is only $60, making it a great purchase. But right now, you can get it for $20, making it only $39.99. People love it!

Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another option for your wallet’s sake

For those trying to stay on budget, there are other options also. The Wohome Small Sound Bar for TV gives your surround sound system a boost. The 16-inch ultra-slim TV soundbar is only 3″ in height, allowing you to put it underneath many objects. This is compatible with 4K and HD TVs as well as projectors, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It has Hi-Fi audio built-in with two powerful drivers.

There are five sound equalizer modes, allowing you to customize your listening experience based on the music you’re enjoying. You can connect it wirelessly or with a wire. You can save up to 25% if you snag this right now. It’s only $44.99.

Wohome Small Sound Bars for TV, 50W 16-Inch Ultra Slim Mini Surround Soundbar Speakers System w… List Price: $59.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $15.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Great for your Roku TV

The TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV aids your streaming shows. It is so easy to set up wirelessly. You’ll spend just a few minutes from the moment you open it up to when you’re listening to it. One remote is all you need, as it works with your existing Roku TV remote. The sound settings are simple and easy to control. Save 45% or $81 this instant by nabbing this for only $99!

Also discounted right now is the VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar. The low-profile design provides a wider soundstage and fills the space beneath large screen sizes. It produces up to 91dB of total SPL output for performance that is sure to please. This takes no time to set up and the 2.0 channel sound fills the room. It’s down 20% today, costing only $79.99.

TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV, Bluetooth – TSR1-NA 31.5-inch,… List Price: $179.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $80.99 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, Includes Remote Control - SB362… List Price: $99.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $20.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Add a subwoofer to your TV soundbar

Finally, you can add subwoofers with your TV soundbars and get good deals. The Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audios (2021) is a great choice. This includes a subwoofer to boost the bass in what you’re listening to. There is enhanced audio tracking for your content in real time and it equalizes background music. Providing consistent volume control, this also works with gaming extremely well. If you have a Samsung TV, you can just use that remote to control it. Get this for only $139.95 instead of $200 for a limited time.

The Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar includes a powerful subwoofer with five full-range drivers. There is excellent sound and value in this set. The TV soundbar is only 2″ in height and the subwoofer can be placed on the floor. It features Dolby Digital Decoding to maximize sound clarity. This also allows you to stream music from multiple apps directly to it. It’s down to only $149 from $200.

Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio (2021) , Black List Price: $199.99 Price: $139.95 You Save: $60.04 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar | Works with 4K & HD TVs | Wireless Subwoofer | Inc… List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

We don’t know how long these deals will last, so make sure you hurry up and snag them before it’s too late!

Check out the best deals online right now!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.