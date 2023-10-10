ECOVACS Prime Day deals include DEEBOT X2 Omni at an all-time low price

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is Amazon’s second big Prime shopping event of the year. The sale features huge discounts on products across all categories. Among BGR readers, however, smart home devices are always at the top of the list during Prime Day sales. And this year, some of the best deals of the season are on ECOVACS robot vacuums.

The star of the show during Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop. This is one of the most powerful and sophisticated robot vacuums that has ever been released by any brand. During Amazon’s big Prime sale on October 10-11, it’s down to $1,199.99 instead of $1,499.99. That’s a nice big $300 discount, and it’s a new all-time low price for this model by a wide margin.

Other ECOVACS deals include the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni for $899.99 and the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS for just $399.99. These are both powerful robot vacuum and mop combo devices, and they’re both on sale at the best prices we’ve ever seen. The deals only last for two days during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, so you don’t have much time to save.

Featured deal: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni

You’ve probably read a dozen different reviews over the years that call various models the “ultimate” robot vacuum and mop. When I say that the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is the ultimate robot vacuum and mop, however, I’m not exaggerating.

The exciting new ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop takes all of the latest technologies on rival models and improves them. It has stronger suction than just about every premium robot vacuum out there. For example, the X2 Omni features an extra-wide 200mm rubber brush and up to 8,000Pa of suction to help ensure every last bit of dirt and dust is pulled up from hard floors and rugs.

This model also has an auto-empty base station that holds up to 90 days of dirt and dust compared to 30-60 days with most rivals. More capacity means you can go even longer without having to worry about emptying the base.

When it comes to mopping, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni outshines rivals yet again. It features two mop heads and a 25,000 RPM motor that scrubs floors to a perfect shine. It also automatically lifts its mop heads by 15mm when it reaches carpets and rugs to ensure that they stay dry.

Finally, when it’s done vacuuming and mopping, the X2 Omni returns to its base station to recharge. But the dock doesn’t just suck out dirt and dust. It also automatically washes the mopping heads with 131-degree water and uses hot air to dry the mops. That way, you never have to worry about odors or mold.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg with the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop. You also get industry-first dual-laser LiDAR navigation for the most precise mapping and obstacle avoidance on any ECOVCS model. Plus, the X2 Omni has AI-powered AIVI 3D 2.0 technology that further improves obstacle avoidance.

This model is ECOVACS’s flagship robot vacuum, and it retails for $1,499.99. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11, it’s on sale at a new all-time low price of $1,199.99.

Other Prime deals from ECOVACS

In addition to the flagship DEEBOT X2 Omni, there are two other great Ecovacs robo vacuums on sale during Amazon’s second Prime Day event of 2023.

First, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni robot vacuum and mop. This top-rated model has tons of features that are similar to the X2 Omni, but they’re scaled back a bit since this robot comes in at a lower price point.

Highlights include 6,000Pa suction, an auto-empty base station that holds up to 75 days of dirt and dust, dual mop heads with hot water washing and hot air drying, LiDAR, and TrueDetect 3D 3.0 obstacle avoidance.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni robot vacuum and mop retails for $1,099.99, but it’s down to a new low price of $899.99 for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Finally, shoppers on a budget will definitely want to check out the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS robot vacuum and mop.

This model vacuums and mops like the other two, but the charging dock only includes an auto-empty base station. It holds up to 60 days of dirt and dust, but you’ll need to wash the mopping pads yourself.

Other key features include up to 3,800Pa suction, up to 330 minutes of runtime per charge, LiDAR navigation, vSLAM and camera-based mapping, and more.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS robot vacuum and mop retails for $649.99. During the Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11, it’s on sale for only $399.99.

