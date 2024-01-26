Ecobee Switch Plus is a light switch mixed with an Echo Dot – today it’s only $68

There are so many awesome smart home gadgets out there these days. From smart plugs and smart light bulbs to robots that clean your house. And tons of them are on sale with discounts, which is great. One popular example is a 4-pack of Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for just $17.99. You can also find the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener on sale for $25. Plus, there are some seriously great Echo Dot deals available right now.

Those are terrific deals indeed, but there’s another smart home sale you need to check out. It slashes the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch to just $67.99 instead of $100. That’s an incredible price for a smart light switch with an Alexa speaker built right in.

See Pricing See Pricing

Smart light switches are so terrific because they let you control all the lights in a room without having to shell out tons of cash for multiple smart light bulbs.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For example, I use a dual smart light switch in my kitchen. One switch is connected to seven recessed lights, and the second one is connected to a chandelier with three light bulbs in it.

Smart light bulbs from top brands can cost as much as $50 each. That means I’d be looking at a $500 investment for my kitchen alone. Meanwhile, I got my double smart light switch on sale for $35, and I installed it myself for free.

That’s just one reason the new Ecobee Switch Plus smart switch is an awesome smart home gadget. The second is something you might have deciphered from the product’s name. It’s the fact that it has Alexa voice control functionality built right in.

Amazon’s newest Echo Dot retails for $50. But even at that price, why take up space on your counter or table if you don’t have to?

Image source: Ecobee

This awesome Ecobee smart light switch has a microphone and Alexa speaker built right in. That way, you can speak all the Alexa commands you want and ask all the questions you would with any other Alexa speaker.

It can easily hear you and respond from anywhere in the room — and it doesn’t take up any space on your tables or countertops.

Also, there’s a privacy mode that disables the mic. And finally, there are motion and ambient light sensors built right in for automation. You can connect this smart switch to your smart home setup directly in many cases, or through IFTTT. That way, your creativity is the only limit when it comes to automations.

Value is always a key factor in the company’s success, and the Ecobee Switch Plus smart switch is a solid value at $100. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend just $67.99.

Available on Amazon

Ecobee Switch Plus: Why I love it

If you’re going to install a smart switch anyway, every Alexa user should opt for the Ecobee Switch Plus smart switch instead. It’s the same installation procedure, so why not get more bang for your buck?

Below, you’ll find some key takeaways to keep in mind when you’re considering this awesome smart light switch. Long story short, these are all the reasons why I’m such a big fan of this Ecobee smart switch.

The Ecobee Switch Plus is one of the most advanced smart light switches you can get

A built-in Alexa smart speaker lets you control all your smart devices and use other Alexa skills just like you would with any Echo speaker

Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature, and so much more

Built-in motion and ambient light sensors let you create endless smart home automations

Easy installation takes 30-45 minutes

Control your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or with Alexa voice commands