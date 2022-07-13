Ecobee Prime Day deals have new all-time low prices from $127

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are literally hundreds of thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon for Prime Day 2022. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. We’re talking about Ecobee Prime Day deals. And this year, they offer new all-time low prices on Ecobee’s popular smart thermostats.

Ecobee smart thermostat Prime Day deals

With summer weather now upon us, products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale at the lowest prices of all time for Prime Day.

These smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter. With that in mind, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

Amazon’s discounts on both Ecobee thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day last year. Those deals were already great, so you know you’re getting the best possible prices.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills.

Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

The $249 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, you’ll get some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest. At the top of the list is built-in support for Alexa voice commands.

That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in! $249 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $184.99 for Prime Day 2022.

If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $179 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $127.49. You really can’t go wrong at that price considering it’s a new all-time low.

As a matter of fact, those are both the lowest prices of all time!

Also of note, the Ecobee SmartCamera that retails for $100 is also on sale for Prime Day 2022.

Nest smart thermostats are also on sale

If you want a smart thermostat but you prefer Nest, we’ve got you covered there too. Both of Google’s beloved Nest thermostats are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day.

