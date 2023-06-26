Echo Show 8 is 50% off with a special Amazon coupon

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is one of the most popular Alexa devices among our readers. Echo Dot smart speakers are at the top of the list, of course, and that’s thanks in no small part to all the Echo Dot deals that Amazon runs. But right now, there’s an Echo Show 8 deal that offers an even bigger discount than anything you’ll find on a Dot.

The Echo Show 8 retails for $129.99, and that’s the price you’ll see listed right now on the product page. If you use the coupon code SHOW8 at checkout, however, you’ll save 50% and drop the price to just $64.99. That matches the all-time low for this model.

See Pricing See Pricing

Of all the Echo devices Amazon has released over the years, the Echo Show 8 might be my favorite one. It has all the great features of an Echo smart speaker like the Echo Dot. Then, it adds a nice big 8-inch display to give Alexa an entirely new dimension of capabilities. Instead of just telling you things, Alexa can show you things, too.

The Echo Show 8 isn’t the only smart display in Amazon’s Echo Show lineup, of course. The Echo Show 5 is a cheaper alternative, and the Echo Show 10 has an even larger display. Then there’s the Echo Show 15, which is huge and hangs on your wall like a digital painting.

Personally, I’m not a big fan of those other devices. The Echo Show 5 is nice because it’s so inexpensive, but I find the screen too small to be useful. The Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 obviously have much larger displays, but they’re too expensive at $250 and $280, respectively.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 really hits the sweet spot. And right now, it’s on sale with a massive 50% discount thanks to a special coupon code you can use. Just enter the coupon code SHOW8 at checkout, and you’ll be able to pick up an Echo Show 8 for only $64.99.

Available on Amazon

This is definitely one of the best Echo deals out there right now. But there’s also one more I want to mention.

Amazon’s Echo Pop is basically a reinvention of the first few Echo Dot models. It’s not quite as advanced as the newer 5th-gen Echo Dot, but it’s very compact and it gets the job done. It’s also cheaper thanks to a retail price of $39.99.

That’s a great price for an Alexa smart speaker that can go anywhere. But if you bundle it with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired, you’ll only pay $5!

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale right now for $34.99 on its own. Then, you can add on an Echo Pop for just $39.99. That’s a $105 value, and it’s one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get.