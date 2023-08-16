Echo Show 4 is on sale for $65, but Echo Show 8 is only $10 more

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is one of the most popular Alexa devices among our readers. Echo Dot smart speakers are at the top of the list, of course, and that’s thanks in no small part to all the Echo Dot deals that Amazon runs. But right now, there’s an Echo Show 8 deal that offers an even bigger discount than anything you’ll find on a Dot.

The Echo Show 8 retails for $130, which is a fair price for this must-have smart display. With Amazon’s current discount, however, you’ll save 42% and drop the price to just $74.99. That’s within $10 of the all-time low for this model. Or, if you want something more compact, the Echo Show 5 is down to $64.99 right now.

Of all the Echo devices Amazon has released over the years, the Echo Show 8 might be my favorite one. It has all the great features of an Echo smart speaker like the Echo Dot. Then, it adds a nice big 8-inch display to give Alexa an entirely new dimension of capabilities. Instead of just telling you things, Alexa can show you things, too.

The Echo Show 8 isn’t the only smart display in Amazon’s Echo Show lineup, of course. The Echo Show 5 is a cheaper alternative, and the Echo Show 10 has an even larger display. Then there’s the Echo Show 15, which is huge and hangs on your wall like a digital painting.

Personally, I’m not a big fan of those other devices. The Echo Show 5 is nice because it’s so inexpensive, but I find the screen too small to be useful. The Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 obviously have much larger displays, but they’re too expensive at $250 and $280, respectively.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 really hits the sweet spot. And right now, it’s on sale with a massive 42% discount. That drops your cost from $130 to only $74.99, which is within $10 of Amazon’s best price ever.

This is definitely one of the best Echo Show deals out there right now. But there’s also one more I want to mention.

Amazon’s entry-level Echo Show 5 is also on sale this week. It’s obviously similar to the Echo Show 8, but it has a much smaller 5-inch display compared to the 8-inch screen on the bigger model. Three inches doesn’t seem like a big difference, but the footprint of the Echo Show 5 is significantly smaller.

The Echo Show 5 is also on sale this week, though the discount is nowhere near as deep as Amazon’s Echo Show 8 sale. While the larger model is 42% off, the Echo Show 5 only has a 28% discount. That cuts your price to $64.99, down from $90.

If space isn’t at a premium, I would definitely recommend spending the extra $10 and upgrading to the Echo Show 8 instead.