Echo Buds are so much cheaper than AirPods Pro today, you won’t believe it

Have you been eyeing AirPods or Echo Buds but the high price tags have given you pause? Today’s definitely the day you should pull the trigger. We promise that you’re not going to find better deals than what Amazon is offering at the moment.

Entry-level AirPods 2 are currently down to $98.98 at Amazon. That’s crazy! Or, if you want AirPods 3, they’re on sale for just $149.98. That’s a huge discount compared to Apple’s $179 price. And finally, you can save $69 right now and pick up a pair of AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $174.98. In case you’re wondering, that is indeed Amazon’s lowest price of 2022. In fact, it’s even better than Black Friday deals from last year.

But if you take advantage of Amazon’s Echo Buds price discount instead, you’ll get noise cancelling earbuds for only $79.99. This incredible deal makes them $95 less than AirPods Pro. And that’s while AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon’s lowest price of the year!

Lowest Echo Buds price since Black Friday

Image source: Amazon

Echo Buds and Echo Buds with Wireless Charging Case were both best-sellers during Black Friday last year. That’s when Amazon’s Echo Buds price was at its lowest.

Of course, it’s not difficult to understand why they sold so well. All you need to do is read over some Amazon reviews to see how beloved these true wireless earbuds are. You’ll find the same thing if you search for reviews on blogs.

People absolutely adore Amazon’s cord-free earbuds. They offer terrific sound quality, great battery life, and the same wire-free convenience you get with AirPods. They also have top-notch noise cancellation, which people love so much.

On top of that, you get instant access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, whichever you prefer. The one thing they don’t offer compared to other leading options is a sky-high price tag.

Amazon’s current deal

At just $120, Amazon’s Echo Buds price is so much less expensive than comparable cord-free earphones with active noise cancelling technology. Then, every once in a while, Amazon will run an Echo Buds deal that makes them even more attractive. Such is the case right now.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find Echo Buds on sale for just $79.99. That’s the lowest price since Black Friday, and it’s a whopping $95 less than AirPods Pro cost right now.

Or, if you want to upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging Case, they’ll cost you $99.99. You’re still saving $75 compared to AirPods Pro. And that’s in spite of the fact that Apple’s earphones are down to the lowest price of the year!

You really don’t want to miss this awesome Echo Buds deal, but you’re running out of time to get in on the action. This Amazon sale started on Sunday, so it’ll almost certainly end on either Friday or Saturday.

Echo Buds fast facts

It goes without saying that Echo Buds are appealing for more reasons than just the price. Here are the key takeaways:

Amazon’s Echo Buds offer impressive audio quality thanks to premium speakers

Sound quality is crisp and balanced with deep bass

Active noise cancellation blocks out unwanted sound so you can enjoy your music or podcasts

Echo Buds are comfortable and compact, plus they’re sweat-resistant so they’re great for workouts

Great battery life gets you up to 5 hours of music playback per charge

Included charging case adds another 15 hours of battery life

A 15-minute quick charge with the case adds 2 hours of music playback

Optional wireless charging case works with any Qi-certified charger

Hands-free Alexa feature lets you access all of Alexa’s skills on the go

Also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!