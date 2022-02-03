This crazy Echo Auto deal adds hands-free Alexa to any car for just $19.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s tremendous online marketplace and its inconceivable nationwide distribution network are obviously both impressive. But it’s possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement at this point. Instead, it might actually be Alexa, which has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there. And today, there’s an Echo Auto deal that Alexa fans need to see.

Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. That’s because there are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you. The problem for so many people, however, is what happens when they leave the house.

Peoplelose access to all their Echo speakers since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore. That ends today, however, thanks to an Amazon Echo Auto offer you’d have to be crazy to pass up.

Amazon’s best Echo Auto deal of 2022

It should go without saying that Amazon is well aware of Alexa’s old limitations. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds that give you access to Alexa on the go. Then there’s the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. And right now, Echo Auto is on sale with a massive discount if you pick up a certified refurb!

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days. I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me. It shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show. Plus, it makes my coffee in the morning and arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

Take Alexa with you on the go

I really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case.

Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore. It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

You can stream music or podcasts, get voice-guided navigation, and so much more. One time, I used Alexa on the Echo Auto to close my garage door at home when I realized I had forgotten. Without the Echo Auto and MyQ smart garage door opener, I would’ve had to turn around and drive all the way home.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, it’s on sale right now for just $19.99 instead of $50, which is a truly astounding value. It’s a gigantic 60% discount and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday last year.

Don’t miss out on this deal!

Echo Auto fast facts

Thanks to this amazing Echo Auto deal on Amazon, you’ll never ride without Alexa again. The only catch is that the Echo Auto price discount on Amazon will likely end soon.

Here are some of the main takeaways:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving, like playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls.

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio.

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

