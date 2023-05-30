Click to Skip Ad
Don’t want an Apple Watch? Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is down to $229

Published May 30th, 2023 11:42AM EDT
Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 Smartwatches
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

The Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is one of the most advanced devices that Fitbit has ever released. I’ve tested it myself, and there is no doubt in my mind that if I wasn’t an Apple Watch user, I would definitely get this great Fitbit smartwatch.

If there’s one complaint that people have about this particular Fitbit model, it’s the somewhat high price tag. $300 is actually cheaper than the most affordable Apple Watch Series 8, but it’s still more than some people want to spend. Good news: a Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch deal on Amazon slashes the price to just $229 instead of $300. That’s an excellent deal, and I highly recommend it to anyone in the market for a new smartwatch that costs less than Apple’s Series 8.

As I mentioned earlier, I’m an Apple Watch user. At this point, I’m not sure there’s anything that would get me to ditch my Apple Watch Series 8. It looks fantastic, and it has all the health features I want. Plus, it offers integration with my iPhone which simply cannot be found anywhere else.

If you’re interested in a new Apple Watch Series 8 or any other model, there are tons of discounts that you can get right now. Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals to see all the deepest discounts.

But if you’ve been searching for a fantastic alternative that has tons of great features for even less money, Amazon’s current deal on the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is definitely the most advanced smartwatch I’ve ever tested that wasn’t made by Apple. It features so many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 8, yet it costs much less money — especially while it’s on sale with a $71 discount.

Just like Apple’s latest watch models, the Sense 2 has a built-in ECG feature as well as a new blood oxygen sensor. You also get things like sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, GPS, and the Fitbit stress management features that people love so much. Plus, it’s a smartwatch so you get things like message notifications, call notifications, and other standard smartwatch features.

At $300, this model is already $100 less than the cheapest Apple Watch Series 8. At $229 on Amazon, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an unbeatable deal.

If you’re interested in a new Fitbit but you’re focused on health-tracking features as opposed to smartwatch features, there are two other deals for you to check out.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is down to $119.95 instead of $150 right now, which is a 20% discount. Or, you can save 20% on the Fitbit Inspire 2 and get it for just $63.95.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

