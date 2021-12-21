Don’t hit the snooze button on Keurig coffee maker deals at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Waking up each morning can be a drag. Trying to force yourself out of bed when you just don’t want to get up is a relatable situation for pretty much anyone. Especially at this time of year when it is colder and darker in the mornings, it’s tough to get up. One thing that many people rely on in the mornings is coffee. It can help you get up and ready to start the day. A Keurig coffee maker can make a perfect gift for almost anyone.

Using a Keurig coffee maker can help you make a single cup of coffee and allow you to vary up the flavor. You don’t have to just make one pot of coffee of one flavor anymore. These machines aren’t always on sale. But right now, Amazon has a huge sale on Keurig machines that you may have not realized you needed. The Keurig coffee maker deals you’re gonna find are gonna help you wake up in the morning.

There’s a Keurig coffee maker for anyone

Give yourself room on your island or countertop with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker. This has a pod storage compartment that holds nine K-cup pods. Coffee is made in minutes and it will brew you a single cup of coffee whenever you want. The cord storage is helpful, as it keeps your countertop tidier. The removable drip tray allows for travel mugs up to 7″ in height to fit. The auto-off feature turns off after 90 seconds to save energy. This slim and miniature option is down to just $79.99, a savings of $20!

Speaking of slim, the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is also discounted. Brewing between 8 ounces and 12 ounces, this is great for any kitchen. It measures less than 5″ in width to fit neatly on your countertop. The removable 46-ounce reservoir lets you brew up to four cups before refilling. It is energy-efficient and travel mug-friendly. This is down $41 and only costs $79.

More higher-end options

Get more out of your coffee with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker. This features Multistream Technology, which extracts more flavor and aroma in every brew. There are programmable favorites, allowing you to save the settings of up to three people. That allows them to set up the settings how they prefer them.

You can customize your cup and brew it stronger or brew hot over ice for an iced coffee. There are three strength and three temperature settings. You can brew a 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup of coffee. The reservoir holds 78 ounces of water. This is enjoying a moderate discount, so you can get it for only $165.49 instead of $190.

Brew some for the whole family

The Keurig coffee maker deal that will help your family is the Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker. This lets you brew a cup or a carafe. Great for ground coffee and K-cup lovers, you can brew both in a matter of minutes. This allows you to brew a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-cup carafe and also a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup.

You can use a reusable filter to brew your perfect carafe (sold separately). The large water reservoir holds up to 60 ounces. You can pick between three strength settings and three temperature options. Scheduling your coffee maker up to 24 hours in advance allows you to know when your coffee will be brewed. Save $30 on this now by getting it for only $139.99.

Scoop up these deals before they run out!

