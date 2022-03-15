Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon deals are totally off the charts on Tuesday. In fact, there are so many exciting sales that we almost don’t know where to begin.

Our readers love Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds and they are on sale, again!

#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with more than 118,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $13.60 each, a new all-time low price. You can also get the awesome Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $38 instead of $50, or save $200 on the latest-generation MacBook Pro 14-inch. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

In today’s roundup, we’ll show you all the best deals we found on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Monday’s best deals

Our readers love Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds. Today, they’re just $189.99 at Amazon instead of $249. Or, if you don’t need ANC, score a pair ofAirPods 2for only $109.99. AirPods 3 are discounted as well, but only to $169.

But the biggest news is Amazon’s one-day sale on Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. These #1 best-sellers have a whopping 118,000+ 5-star ratings, and they’re down to $13.60 each for one day only. That’s a new all-time low price!

Tribit wireless earbuds and speakers are on sale at all-time low prices as well on Tuesday. Plus, Calphalon espresso machines and convection ovens are up to 30% off today.

On top of all that, you can get the awesome Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $37.97 if you snag one before they sell out. And Apple’s latest laptops are on sale at great prices, too. The MacBook Air starts at just $929 today, or save up to $200 off the newest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip!

Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!

NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

