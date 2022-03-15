Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon deals are totally off the charts on Tuesday. In fact, there are so many exciting sales that we almost don’t know where to begin.
Our readers love Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds and they are on sale, again!
#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with more than 118,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $13.60 each, a new all-time low price. You can also get the awesome Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $38 instead of $50, or save $200 on the latest-generation MacBook Pro 14-inch. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
In today’s roundup, we’ll show you all the best deals we found on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Monday’s best deals
Our readers love Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds. Today, they’re just $189.99 at Amazon instead of $249. Or, if you don’t need ANC, score a pair ofAirPods 2for only $109.99. AirPods 3 are discounted as well, but only to $169.
But the biggest news is Amazon’s one-day sale on Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. These #1 best-sellers have a whopping 118,000+ 5-star ratings, and they’re down to $13.60 each for one day only. That’s a new all-time low price!
Tribit wireless earbuds and speakers are on sale at all-time low prices as well on Tuesday. Plus, Calphalon espresso machines and convection ovens are up to 30% off today.
On top of all that, you can get the awesome Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $37.97 if you snag one before they sell out. And Apple’s latest laptops are on sale at great prices, too. The MacBook Air starts at just $929 today, or save up to $200 off the newest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip!
Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- 🚨 Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and they’re $13.60 each on Tuesday only! 🚨
- You can also buy them on the Beckham website, nut they cost more than twice as much
- Tribit wireless earbuds and speakers are down to all-time low prices starting at $26.72, today only
- Calphalon espresso machines and convection ovens are up to 30% off today
- Amysen Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.98 each when you buy a 4-pack — this deal will definitely sell out
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260
- Want a big upgrade? Get the beloved Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $399.99 instead of $480
- Shark stick vacuums and robot vacuums are on sale today
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- The Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa and Google is on sale for $179 instead of $300
- Crazy home theater projector deal: The $3,300 Optoma CinemaX-P2B ultra short throw laser TV projector is on sale for $2,499 instead of $3,300 if you hurry
- You can also get the brand new XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw projector for $2,499 right now, and there’s a deal that gets you a free $100 XGIMI streaming media player with your purchase
- This 🇺🇦 Ukraine Flag 🇺🇦 is the #1 best-seller on Amazon right now. Pick one up while it’s under $10
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $189.99 instead of $249 🚨
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to just $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a massive $70 discount if you hurry
- Apple’s super-popular iPad Air has a huge $60 discount right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 is back on sale at Black Friday’s discounted price
- Also, the Apple Watch SE is $35 off in every colorway — prices start at $244
- Finally, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 is down to just $199, but it’s almost sold out
- MacBook Air starts at just $929 today, which is the best price of 2022 so far
- Or, save up to $200 off the newest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip!
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for only $38 instead of $50
- The Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch is a smart light switch with a built-in Echo Dot — it’s so awesome, and today it’s $36.19 instead of $80
- You’ve never seen smart LED lighting like the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels — get 10 LED wall panels for just $169.99 while they’re on sale
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews are half off at around $20!
- There’s a rare discount that gets you a Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $27.99 today
- Save $50 on the best-selling Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack
- The top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones have deep discounts at Amazon
- Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones are down to $98
- Class-leading Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are $278 instead of $350
- Score a $550 Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for just $399.99
- The Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Multi-Cooker is on sale for just $149.99 for a limited time
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- Add hands-free Alexa to any car with an Echo Auto for just $19.99 instead of $50!
- Some say Amazon’s Echo Buds are just as good as AirPods Pro — right now, they’re down to $84.99
- Echo Buds with wireless charging are also on sale for $104.99 instead of $140
- The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $19.99 if you hurry
- Also, Amazon’s awesome Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120 — that’s the lowest price of 2022
- And don’t miss the Fire TV Blaster for just $19.99 so you can control your TV with Alexa
- You’ll find more Fire TV deals on this special Amazon page
- Save $25 when you buy a Blink Outdoor Camera & Blink Mini bundle
- There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈
😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷
- 🚨 On/Go COVID home tests and BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test kits are back in stock in stock, but they always sell out quickly
- Best-selling iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock at Amazon for just $8.99 each in 2-packs!
- Siemens CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Tests are in stock at Amazon for the first time ever — and they’re on sale for only $7.50 each!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
- The super-popular ILIFE V3s robot vacuum is down to just $119.99, which is crazy
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- The #1 best-selling Levoit air purifier on Amazon has 44,000 5-star reviews — today, it has a rare 10% discount!
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a rare discount that will definitely disappear soon
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.45 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
- The incredible Lenovo Flex 5 touchscreen laptop is down to an all-time low of $599.99 instead of $850!
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site is down to just $119.99 right now
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $51.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $66.49, down from $110
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $24.69 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $189.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $259.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $16.99
- Willing to spend a little more? Get this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $49.49! 🚿🙌
🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉
- Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
- NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
- The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
- Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night
Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:
