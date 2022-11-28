Cyber Monday Google deals 2022: Pixel, Nest, Google Fi, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

All of the leading consumer electronics brands are offering incredible deals for Cyber Monday this year. That of course includes top companies like Sony, Bose, and Apple. Well, Apple Store deals stink, but there are great deals at other retailers. In addition to those popular sales, there are also some spectacular Cyber Monday Google deals in 2022.

As a matter of fact, Google’s deals on Pixel phones, Nest smart home devices, and other popular products offer the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen from Google!

The stars of the show this year are massive discounts on Pixel smartphones. Any Android user in search of a new handset absolutely must check out these deals.

Google’s sales start at just $299 for the Pixel 6a, which typically sells for $450. Plus, the flagship Pixel 7 Pro is down to a new all-time low price!

Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals

The latest and greatest Pixel handsets are obviously among the best Android phones on the market. And that’s true across every market segment, from entry-level up to flagship. Pixel phones don’t sell as well as Samsung’s Galaxy phone lineup, of course. But there’s a pretty obvious explanation for that: Samsung spends billions of dollars marketing its smartphones.

If you’re not tied to Samsung’s Galaxy brand, though, you definitely need to check out this year’s Cyber Monday deals on Pixel phones.

First up, the entry-level Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 instead of $450. There is simply no other Android phone on the planet in this price range can touch the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… List Price: $449.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $150.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Are you in search of something more powerful? Good news: The latest and greatest Pixel flagship phones are also on sale right now.

Google has fantastic Cyber Monday deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both models are on sale at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. The Pixel 7 normally starts at $599, which is already an impressive value. Buy one during Cyber Monday, however, and prices start at only $499.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery… List Price: $599.00 Price: $499.00 You Save: $100.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That’s a remarkable deal you don’t want to miss… unless you opt for the Pro version instead, that is.

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent flagship smartphone that definitely competes with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max from Apple.

The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, but if you buy one today, prices start at just $749!

Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Telephoto Lens, Wide Angle Len… List Price: $899.00 Price: $749.00 You Save: $150.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other deals on Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds, & Google Fi

Google is also offering deep discounts on the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Buds A-Series for Cyber Monday.

Plus, there are even two deals that save you money on Google Fi wireless service!

Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Wat… Price: $299.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Pixel Buds Pro - Noise Canceling Earbuds - Up to 31 Hour Battery Life with Charging Case… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Pixel Buds A-Series - Wireless Earbuds - Headphones with Bluetooth - Charcoal List Price: $99.00 Price: $64.00 You Save: $35.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Fi Unlimited Plus SIM Kit List Price: $65.00 Price: $45.50 You Save: $20.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit List Price: $50.00 Price: $35.00 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nest Thermostat deals for Cyber Monday

The entry-level Nest Thermostat is also on sale for Cyber Monday, and it’s down to the lowest price ever right now.

Google’s Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship Learning Thermostat model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support. Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has a list price of $130, and that’s a terrific value. Right now, however, it’s down to just $89.

Nest Learning Thermostat on sale

Though the Nest Thermostat has all the key features of the more expensive model, there are still some good reasons to upgrade. Many people are willing to pay a little more for a gorgeous OLED display and stainless steel finish.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale right now. And just like the cheaper Nest model, it’s down to the lowest price of the year for Cyber Monday.

Anyone who wants the best of the best should look no further. During Cyber Monday 2022, you’ll find it on sale for $179 instead of $250.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $249.99 Price: $179.00 You Save: $70.99 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Google deals for Cyber Monday 2022

On top of all those great Google deals for Cyber Monday, there are several other Google devices on sale right now. And some of them of these sales are on popular products that you won’t want to miss.

Discounted products include Nest Cams, Nest Wi-Fi mesh routers, Chromecast 4K, and more. Scroll through all of these fantastic Cyber Monday 2022 offers down below.

