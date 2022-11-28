Cyber Monday GE Opal ice maker deals: Best sales of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our readers have been going positively bonkers over some of the Cyber Monday sales out there this year. For example, Cyber Monday gift card deals that score people free money are obviously wildly popular. Also, Cyber Monday Apple deals have really been drawing a crowd. And now, it’s time to show you another sale that will undoubtedly be a best-seller: Cyber Monday deals on GE Opal nugget ice makers.

The GE Profile Opal and GE Profile Opal 2.0 are both on sale at the best prices of the year. That’s great news, but it also means that both models are at risk of selling out!

Featured deals in this article:

Cyber Monday GE Opal ice maker deals

GE Profile’s Opal countertop nugget ice maker is always on best-sellers lists during the holiday season. Of course, it certainly makes sense that people would flock to buy it when it’s discounted.

The GE Profile Opal ice maker is one of the hottest small appliances on the market. Unlike your freezer, the Opal makes awesome little ice nuggets that everyone loves. GE calls it “chewable, crunchable, craveable nugget ice,” and that’s a perfect description. It also has a large water reservoir and a bin that holds up to 3 lbs of ice.

Incredibly, the Opal can produce up to 24 lbs of ice per day — and it doesn’t even need to be hooked up to a water source.

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank | Portable Ice Machine Makes up to… List Price: $579.00 Price: $429 You Save: $50.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker normally sells for $529. Thanks to this Opal ice maker Cyber Monday deal, however, you can save $100.

So, if you get one today, you’ll pay just $429.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 deals

If you want the newer model, we have great news because the GE Profile Opal 2.0 is also on sale for Cyber Monday. The 2.0 version of GE’s best-selling ice maker has a new design that people love. It also includes built-in Wi-Fi, so you can control it with an app on your smartphone.

GE’s original Opal has optional Bluetooth for smartphone control, and it’s definitely handy. But the Opal 2.0 has Wi-Fi instead, so you can control it from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet connection.

With a retail price of $629, this model is expensive. But thanks to GE’s Cyber Monday deals, the Opal 2.0 is down to its lowest price of the year.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank | Ice Machine with WiFi Connec… List Price: $629.00 Price: $513.25 You Save: $115.75 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

