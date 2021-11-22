Cyber Monday desktop computer deals 2021: All the deals so far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Monday is right around the corner. We’re now only a few days away from Black Friday, and only a few days after that is the massive Cyber Monday shopping event. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always a ton of great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing: Computers.

While laptops are getting increasingly powerful, there’s still something to be said for a great desktop computer. Desktop computers can be more powerful than laptops, plus they often allow for expansion and more ports. Black Friday falls on November 26 — and a few days later, on November 29, is Cyber Monday.

We’ll be updating this guide as we get closer and closer to the big event. You’ll be able to get a better idea of what is actually going to be happening as we get closer to the dates. Check out all of our coverage for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2021 Mac deals

Apple’s Mac computers have a lot going for them, and recently they’ve been getting better. The iMac, for example, was recently updated with a colorful new design and new internal components. It’s a great computer. The Mac Mini is an Apple classic, with its small form-factor and cheap price tag. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Mac deals.

Cyber Monday 2021 Windows desktop deals

If you’re a Windows fan, you’re in luck — there are lots of good desktop deals for your needs. Here are the best Windows desktop computer deals we could find for Cyber Monday 2021.

Cyber Monday 2021 Windows all-in-one deals

All-in-one computers take some of the hassles out of buying a new computer. All-in-one computers have a display built into them, and they usually come with a keyboard and mouse — meaning that all you need to do is plug them in and start using them. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Windows all-in-one deals.

How to get the best Cyber Monday desktop computer deals

When you’re looking at the years past, you’ll see that computer deals tend to start to be announced at the end of October. Of course, announcement events for newly updated products typically happen right before the holiday season, so people know what new versions they can purchase. The Apple Unleashed event came and we were given updates on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The 2021 MacBook Pro was also recently announced.

We can almost guarantee is that you’ll see a discount on some previous models, including the iMac 2021 (potentially). You’re probably going to see the iMac 2020 drop in price, allowing people to snatch those up. Dell has begun announcing its Black Friday sale. You’ll be able to get the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop for $360 off. HP showed its holiday gift guide selection as well.

Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday

Last year, there was a bigger push for buying more of your holiday gifts online, thanks to the pandemic. That trend of shopping earlier will likely continue. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be terrific deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’re probably going to find that you’ll be able to get ready for Black Friday deals further in advance, thanks to announcements. But if they happen to sell out, Cyber Monday will be there with equally as good of deals.

Places like HP and Dell always have huge Cyber Monday deals. But you’re just as likely to find great options at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon on both November 26th and 29th. Black Friday options will come out prior to the Cyber Monday ones, but Cyber Monday should come out closer to the date. Also, Lenovo is currently hosting Dealbusters deals with more to come in the upcoming weeks.

Cyber Monday desktop computer deals for accessories

As well as desktop computers, you’ll also be able to find great savings on accessories. It’s never a bad idea to have an extra mouse, keyboard, external hard drive, flash drives, and more. Cases for these items too will also be marked down. Monitors are a big option too. Keep an eye on Logitech, Razer, and more for possible big deals in keyboards, especially mechanical ones. If you’re a gamer, this is also an important need. For other options, the outlets we mentioned above are all great choices. Both of those companies are already listing holiday gift guides.

Right now, Amazon has a ton of options. There’s a big sale on Samsung SSD storage. There are also WD external SSDs as well. There is 6% off Google Wifi mesh routers. These are also just a few of the options in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.

Desktop computer deals from last Cyber Monday

Some of the big-name manufacturers had huge sales last year, and we expect the same. You’re going to be able to get a Dell for less. An Acer for your family is for sure in play. Last year, you were able to get an entire line of Dell desktops for less, including the Vostro 3000, Inspiron 3880, XPS 8940, and more. Apple had the Mac Mini Desktop on sale for $50 off. Alienware had some nice discounts on Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 7 Desktop. The options will be out there again this year.

